Beginning Tuesday, the Yakima Herald-Republic’s main office will be closed to the public until further notice to limit the possibility of exposure to the coronavirus.

This decision is in line with what other businesses and public agencies have been forced to deal with. While we regret taking this action, it is in the best interest of protecting both our employees and customers. The office will continue to be staffed on a limited basis, however, to take care of customer needs through standard mail, phone calls and email.

While our press and packaging center crews have continued to print the newspaper and prepare it for delivery, most of our office staff began working remotely last week. As subscribers and other readers have seen, the Herald-Republic has been vigorously covering this pandemic’s impact on the Yakima Valley and beyond, with reporters, photographers and editors working from home or in the field.

Our advertising staff, meanwhile, continues to serve client needs while working remotely. And circulation employees and contract carriers are making sure subscribers receive their newspaper under difficult circumstances.

For customers who have preferred to do business in the office, we ask that you do the following:

• To place a classified ad, legal notice or an obituary, call 509-452-7355 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

• To pay an invoice other than by standard mail delivery or phone, customers may drop payments in the drop box on the inside of our main entrance at 114 N. Fourth St. in Yakima.

• To pay by phone for your subscription or advertising, call 509-248-1251 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Online subscription payments may be made through the customer self-service portal through the MANAGE ACCOUNT button at the top of the main page of the yakimaherald.com website.

• Letters to the editor may still be sent by standard mail or by placing them in the drop box at the newspaper’s front entrance; however, this will slow processing and publication. The preferred method is by clicking on the “Opinion” button near the top of yakimaherald.com and scrolling down to “Send your letter to the editor” to get access to our electronic submission form.

Thank you, readers, for your understanding and help getting through this crisis.

— Bob Crider, Publisher