This will be a Thanksgiving holiday week like no other.
This is not the year of 20-pound turkeys and 20-person dinners. The Apple Cup, the annual football game between Washington State University and the University of Washington held the day after Thanksgiving, was canceled Sunday. Traditional Black Friday shopping has been replaced with sales throughout the month and homegrown efforts to support local businesses.
With COVID-19 cases rising statewide and across the nation, state and federal health officials have asked people to limit Thanksgiving to their immediate households and not to travel. In Yakima County, daily case counts have doubled from last month, and officials are expecting hospitalizations to continue to rise. Cases and hospitalizations often spike after holidays.
The state Department of Health on Friday asked people not to be tested for COVID-19 in order to attend Thanksgiving celebrations so that tests are available for people with symptoms and close contacts. That’s a change from earlier advice for Thanksgiving after testing centers struggled to keep up with demand.
If you aren’t getting together in person with your extended family and friends, it’s still possible to maintain Thanksgiving connections. Here are some ideas:
• Virtual gatherings. Connect with your family and friends by video chat. You can cook together online, eat pie and share thanks. Make sure people who aren’t tech savvy get help beforehand.
• Remote potluck: Assign dishes to friends and family and deliver them. Then video chat when you eat.
• Learn a recipe together: Pick a favorite family recipe, share the ingredient list and cook together virtually. You get extra points if you convince your family to make that weird Jello recipe with marshmallow fluff and carrots.
• Virtual game night.
There’s no vaccine available yet for COVID-19, so the best way to stay safe and keep others safe on Thanksgiving is to stay home.
If you are still planning to gather with a group, ask: What steps can I take to keep my friends and loved ones safe? (Again, gathering with people from outside your household is not recommended).
Some recommendations:
• Wear a mask, wear a mask, wear a mask. Even with people you know well. Most COVID-19 transmission in the state is taking place at social gatherings.
• Stay outside and keep people 6 feet apart.
• Have people bring their own food, drink, plates and utensils.
Sources: Washington Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention