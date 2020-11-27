Regina Tanewasha was peeling potatoes to mash for a Thanksgiving meal late Thursday morning inside the White Swan home she grew up and still resides in. The 56-year-old also planned to make gravy, stuffing and a 14-pound turkey she had waited in a mile-and-a-half-long line to receive at the local cultural center earlier in the week.
Her daughter, son, two grandkids and her husband, who all live together, gathered for the meal.
Her plans for the day: “Just be happy to be home with my husband. Enjoy the usual turkey dinner.”
The thought brought tears to her eyes, because this year wouldn’t be like most.
In any other year, Tanewasha would take her family to the church her mom raised her in to pay respects and give thanks.
“To see it sit idle today was sad,” she said of the church, her eyes welling with tears.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yakama Nation shut down everything from religious services to gatherings and dinners with non-household members, in line to public health guidance.
Washingtonians were asked to avoid gathering with family or friends they don’t live with for the holiday, with COVID-19 cases spiking around the state. In Yakima County, new cases hit the triple digits several times this week.
Despite the disruption in traditions, Yakima Valley residents and organizations found creative ways to celebrate Thursday, and plenty to be thankful for.
For Tanewasha, it was the opportunity to enjoy a nice meal with her family. She was grateful for members of the nearby Sacred Road Ministries, she said.
The church, which is on Yakama Nation land and closed in response to COVID-19, received permission from the tribe to offer emergency services like food distribution during the pandemic. On Thanksgiving, two church leaders popped by Tanewasha’s home to ask if the family was OK, and to offer a warm Thanksgiving spread, which she accepted.
“He always remembers us,” she said of Kealen Farris, head of facilities at the local church.
For Farris, Tanewasha’s house was the first of roughly a dozen he would be stopping by to check in and offer a meal of turkey, corn, potatoes — the whole meal.
“We started doing this because of COVID,” Farris said. “We’re trying to think outside the box of how we can reach people in a different way, in a safe way.”
In past years, the church had never prepared a Thanksgiving meal. This year, because of the pandemic, they began cooking Tuesday in an effort to make as many as 500 meals for those locally in need, said Mary Granberry, who runs the kitchen at Sacred Road and is the pastor’s wife. In addition to a handful of deliveries, community members could drive up to pick up the meal packages.
“Most households have between six to 13 people living in it, so 10 cars would be 100 (meals) right there,” Granberry explained.
Early on, the drive-ups had been few. But Granberry said if the local community couldn’t use the meals, they would coordinate with surrounding communities to distribute them, such as Village of Hope in Toppenish, which supports Yakama Nation members experiencing homelessness.
Union Gospel Mission
Across the county, a queue of roughly 100 people, primarily masked, formed behind the Union Gospel Mission in Yakima, where another Thanksgiving meal was being served to mission residents and community members.
Jerry Waldron, 56, has attended the Thanksgiving meal at the mission on and off for over a decade, he said. He looks forward to it each year.
“I’m sure they’ll have pretty much everything you can think of, and then some,” he said of the menu items. “It’d be a depressing day, probably, without it.”
This year, the meal service and dinner tables were moved outside, where research suggests COVID-19 transmission is as much as 20 times less likely than indoors. But while it was a cold November day to be eating outdoors, Waldron pointed to the clear skies and sunshine as something to be grateful for.
“It’ll still be awesome,’ he said.
Joe Tourangeau was among the Union Gospel Mission residents waiting in line for a hot meal.
“I just thank God there’s a place for us to eat,” he said.
This year had been a hard one he said, with the additional risk of COVID-19 on top of experiencing homelessness. So far, Tourangeau said he had remained healthy.
“I’m thankful,” he said. “It’s a little tough this year, but it’ll get better.”
The holidays can be a hard time for some of the people that the mission serves, said Heather Carrillo, the local organization’s guest relations and street outreach coordinator. So the organization not only wanted to make sure the meal could carry on outside following safety precautions, but also make the evening fun for those who attended, she said. Later that evening, she said, they would create several bonfires to make s’mores around, and show the movie “The Grinch” on an outdoor screen for all to enjoy.
‘We’ll get through it’
Nearby, the Little Dutch Inn would normally be filled to the brim with regulars attending a Thanksgiving feast, which the owners and staff put on for free. This year, COVID-19 restrictions inhibited the usual gathering of community members in-person, so employees prepared meals to-go on Thanksgiving.
“It’s just kind of nice to give back to your customers a bit,” said Herb Atkins, the head cook at the Inn and the best cook in Yakima, according to his boss and owner of the venue, Jim Weaver.
Atkins said a lot of their regulars live by themselves, or just two to a house.
“To cook a whole Thanksgiving meal is a lot of work,” he said.
The meal is a way to thank customers who pay the bill the rest of the year round. It also recognizes that for some, the holidays are hard, Weaver said. The goal is to help people who need it, he said.
Weaver said he’s been carrying the same tradition through each bar he has run since the late ‘80s.
“The hustle and bustle,” he said. “I miss it. But we’ll get through it.”