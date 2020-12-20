On Wednesday, staff at the community COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima received temperature checks and then sat down, masked and distanced, for an 8 a.m. meeting.
It’s going to be a cold day, so brace for rain and wind, Amanda Brown told the group. She’s one of two site supervisors who are also registered nurses. She shared some announcements — from a staff birthday to the number of appointments already scheduled for the day: 232. She expected double that number of tests by the end of the day.
The day before, the site, which has been open since late October, saw its highest level of tests administered in one day yet: 471. It has the capacity for 500 tests a day, and on Saturday exceeded that number for the first time with 535 tests administered.
Communitywide, testing has increased in recent weeks. A second drive-thru testing site was added at the Sunnyside Community Center earlier this month.
A “slow day” still includes about 360 tests, said Michael Vachon, the site commander who keeps things running smoothly back-of-house at State Fair Park. Among tests, he said, a fourth have come back positive recently.
It’s one of the many signs that COVID-19 transmission is growing in the community. To many of the site’s staffers, it is also a key example of why the site is so important: to catch cases early so individuals can isolate and reduce further spread.
The testing site at State Fair Park was organized by the Yakima Health District in partnership with Virginia Mason Memorial, Signal Health, Health Commons Project, the state Department of Health and the University of Washington.
It was expected to run through the end of the year. But this past week, the site got word from the Yakima Health District that services will continue into the new year, Vachon said.
Preparing for the crowds
Each day after the morning meeting, staff break into assigned stations and begin setting up for the day.
A handful of Crowd Management Services employees coordinate the drive-thru testing by working the fairground gates and directing traffic.
The testing staff members are broken into groups, with a bilingual staffer ideally assigned to each one to help with Spanish-speaking clients. On Wednesday, three were assigned to staff a line of traffic each, where they helped register patients before they reached the front of the queue. Another six were broken into pairs and began setting up tents with testing supplies.
On tables, they laid out test swabs, test tubes, parafilm to seal the tubes, gloves, paperwork and supplies like barcodes that link each test back to the proper patient. A small box of supplies and a computer were also on the table, and behind them stood an ice chest where the completed samples were stored temporarily.
After setting up the station, they donned extensive personal protective gear. Over their warm clothes, they put on a surgical gown. They also wore an N95 mask, followed by a surgical mask and a face shield or goggles. Then, they put on two pairs of medical gloves — one that stays on at all times, and one that is applied and disposed of with each new patient they see. They sanitize the underlying pair after removing the top one.
Across the parking lot toward the drive-thru exit was Daisy Machuca, who reports to the state Department of Health as the site’s care coordinator. She sets up gear in a tent where clients are directed if they are concerned about being able to stay home or quarantine from others in their household while they await results or in the event that they test positive.
“From there, it’s just figuring out what kind of help people need so we can accommodate that,” she said. “Most people just need help with food. Since they do have to stay at home, they can’t go out and get groceries, or since they haven’t been working they can’t afford it. That’s the biggest thing people ask for.”
She also provides stay-home care packages with things like sanitizer in them, and at-home test kits when needed.
Each day, she helps about 50-60 people who have been tested. She reports these numbers as well as any questions or concerns back to the DOH, which supplies the care resources.
Open for testing
Before the testing site opens at 9 a.m., there’s already a queue of cars. If everyone is set up early, testing begins. On Wednesday, cars started pulling up to the tents at about 8:45 a.m. Inside, there’s a sign asking patients to put their car in park and turn off the engine. They’re expected to wear a mask during their visit, except when they lower it for a swab.
In Tent 2, staff members confirms a patient’s phone number. Peter Williams, who graduated from Highland High School in the spring, then tells the patient she’ll get a call within two to five days with her test results. He says that she should quarantine until she gets her results, and continue to do so if her test comes back positive. If she needs additional resources to help her quarantine, he says she can visit the care tent where Machuca sits on her way out of the fairgrounds.
Williams’ colleague then hands him a test tube, and he asks the patient to verify that the name and date of birth on the side of the tube are correct.
“Blow your nose,” he says, handing the patient a tissue after she confirms the details.
Williams then hands the patient a testing swab. While he counts to 10, she’s supposed to rotate the swab inside one nostril of her nose, then switch to the other nostril for another 10 seconds, he explains.
The test might tickle, staffers say, but it’s not the rapid-result test that requires a swab to go deep into the nasal canal. It won’t hurt.
When the patient finishes swabbing both nostrils, Williams holds out the test tube with her details on it and she places the swab in the tube. Then she’s off.
Williams caps the test tube, and his colleague applies parafilm to seal it before it’s placed in an ice chest. These chests are emptied a few times a day into small refrigerators inside a building at the fairgrounds, where supplies and the staff break room are.
Throughout the day, Brown and co-site-supervisor Rachel Ruppel, check the tubes to make sure they’re properly labeled, have correct spellings and have been assigned a QR code. Then they properly package the specimens at the end of the day for a courier who picks them up and drives them across the Cascades. There, University of Washington labs test them.
On Wednesday, they collected 403 new tests.
Vachon, the site commander, serves as a liaison between the testing site, the UW lab and the Yakima Health District, he said. An affiliated call center provides the results to patients by phone, as well as public health guidance based on the results.
Leaving work behind
Back at the testing site, each day wraps up with a tear-down and a group huddle, where Brown and Ruppel try to share words of encouragement.
Staff get overwhelming praise for what they do — both from their supervisors and from the community members they test. As of Wednesday, 1,310 of the site’s 10,455 patients since late October had left reviews, with an average of 4.92 out of 5 stars, Vachon said.
But the job can be challenging.
Staff are tasked with trying to make an objectively stressful situation for those getting tested easier. Sometimes, this means talking with worked-up children. During the staff meeting Wednesday morning, Ruppel shared a five-star review with some mixed feedback — the staff had provided excellent service, it said, but getting tested was a stressful experience for the reviewer’s child.
What’s more, these workers are on the front line, putting themselves at risk of potential exposure as they work to keep the rest of the community safe. One employee was out sick for two weeks after contracting COVID-19. Brown has been tested four times since the start of the pandemic due to exposures, but has been fortunate to get negative results each time.
Staff are hyper vigilant about quarantining, if for no other reason than to prevent exposing others to the risks of their work. The protective gear they wear helps and sanitation practices quell some concern.
Antonio Ochoa, who previously worked as a safety manager of a local orchard and has a bachelor’s in safety and health management, said the layers of protection make him feel safer. But there’s still risk.
“Because we’re on the front lines, I tell my family, ‘I work here, so I could be exposed any day,’” he said.
Brown echoed him.
“I bring whatever I have here home to my family, every night,” she said.
She’s transitioned to curbside pick-up groceries, avoids stores and her family is strict about staying home. Her own mom caught COVID-19 early in the pandemic and battled it for several months, including several bouts of pneumonia.
“So COVID is very real for our family,” she said. She also worked in Virginia Mason Memorial hospital’s intensive care unit early in the pandemic, and witnessed people struggle against the virus and in some cases die without their family members around them.
The job can be rewarding. Several staff said they enjoy working with each other and for the community.
“It’s just a good environment here. You get to see a lot of people and talk to a lot of people, which is what I like to do,” Ochoa said. He enjoys the process of trying to put them at ease, he said. “You kind of try to tell them it’s not going to hurt. It’s just going to tickle… You kind of build the relationship and make them feel comfortable.”
A clearer view of COVID-19
For some, working on the front lines has also changed the way they view the virus.
“All the safety guidelines, it really hits differently now,” Williams said. “Whenever I see people not wearing a mask, it drives me crazy. It was frustrating before but now that I’m on the front lines, it’s a different story.”
He said he has a more realistic view of the virus now that he’s helping with testing and seeing how it impacts people’s lives.
Brown hopes the broader community takes a realistic view of the pandemic.
“Our numbers show that our positivity rate is going up, all over the valley. And our numbers here at the site support that,” she said.
Between Dec. 1-7, Yakima County had a positivity rate of 26% of those tested, according to DOH data. That’s up from about 7% in late October.
Brown said the community was doing well at masking in public, but letting down its guard in small gatherings with family, for example, taking off masks and creating community spread. She said masking and social distancing are key to preventing the spread.
“It’s still taking so many lives. It still affects so many families,” Brown said of COVID-19. “I mean we’re over 300,000 American deaths now. That number is atrocious.”
Yakima County had 282 deaths from the virus as of Friday.
Brown also said many people end up with long-term effects. That includes people of all ages and health backgrounds.
At the worse end, people celebrated in the hospitals as recoveries require long-term oxygenation for the rest of their lives “because their tissue just isn’t going to function to a point to keep them oxygenated properly anymore,” she said. Others end up on long-term cardiac medications they would have otherwise never needed, while some who didn’t require hospitalization struggle with long-standing shortness of breath or lack of energy.
She called on the community to be vigilant, even among family, for the well-being of all.
“Protecting yourself and protecting the community will help us get back to normal life,” she added. “We’re not going to do that if people don’t mask up.”