The Yakima Health District reported 54 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, with no new deaths
The county’s total is 30,102 since the pandemic started, with deaths remaining at 402.
Fourteen people were hospitalized Thursday, down by two from Wednesday. Two were intubated, one less from Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 28,160 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
The governor’s office announced Monday that Yakima County, even with an upward revision in hospitalizations, will be staying in Phase 3 until at least May 7, following the next evaluation is on May 3.
To remain in Phase 3, Yakima County must meet at least one of two metrics: new COVID-19 cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over two weeks, or a seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations below five per 100,000.
Yakima County had 278.9 cases per 100,000 people from April 1 to April 14.
Vaccine distribution update
According to the state Department of Health, 31.7% of Yakima County’s 258,200 residents have received at least one shot, and 23% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
The Yakima Health District also issued an update Thursday, which stated that about 70.1% of the 97,667 single or first doses of vaccine received from state and federal allocations, or 68,448 doses, were given. About 76.5% of the 63,295 second or booster doses received, or 48,445 doses, have been given.
The Yakima Health District report numbers don’t correlate with the vaccine figures from the state Department of Health. The number of doses given may be higher since the report does not include distribution from some sites, such as the mass vaccination site at State Fair Park, and doesn’t include information from several providers that did not provide data.
How to get the vaccine
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.