Another person has died from COVID-19 in Yakima County, bringing the number of deaths to 21 as of Saturday, according to the Yakima Health District’s latest numbers.
Currently, 535 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 24 from Friday. Twenty-two people are currently in the hospital. All those who have died so far have had underlying health issues, according to the health district’s website.
The health district said Saturday that 2,704 people have been tested. More than 500 people were tested over four days at State Fair Park. At least 11 positive COVID-19 cases were identified through the testing site, with many results still pending.
An additional 3,500 test kits are being sent to Yakima County, with 1,500 dedicated for long-term care centers.
Five long-term care centers account for 168 cases and 18 deaths in the county, the health district said.