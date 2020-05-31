More information on masking

As noted in a recent news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department, recent postings on social media have contributed to confusion on masking guidelines. Officials encouraged people to get information from reputable sources.

Here is some more information that will hopefully clarify some issues related to wearing cloth facial coverings.

• Medical masks are for health care professionals because they are in close contact with patients who have COVID-19.

• Cloth masks keep your droplets (germs) to yourself and protect others.

• COVID-19 can spread before symptoms show, so wearing a mask if you can’t keep social distance helps prevent spread.

• Masking is not the only way to prevent exposure. People still need to to socially distance, wash their hands, avoid touching their face, and cover their cough.

• Like with immunizations, the more people who wear masks, the safer the community.

• Some people cannot wear a mask because of possible medical conditions.

• If you prefer to not wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away at all times from non-household members.

For more information, visit original, vetted sites such as the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Washington State Department of Health and local health departments.