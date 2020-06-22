YAKIMA — The 2020 Central Washington State Fair has been canceled, officials announced Monday.
The fair was scheduled for Sept. 25-Oct. 4. Members of the Central Washington Fair Association Board voted unanimously at their June meeting to cancel this year's fair, according to a news release. It has been cancelled just seven times in its 128-year history.
"No one could have guessed that a worldwide pandemic would add to that history," said Dave Hargreaves, board chair.
“It was with a heavy heart that our board of directors voted to cancel this year’s fair. We understand the magnitude of disappointment, but the health and safety of our community takes precedence in this time of crisis,” Hargreaves said in the release.
Fair staff have closely monitored the pandemic situation for months and have worked with the Yakima Health District and other governmental agencies to determine the viability of holding this year’s fair.
Yakima County, which has Washington’s highest infection rate of COVID-19, remains in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase Safe Start plan to reopen the state. Experts also remain concerned about a second wave of the virus in the fall.
“With Yakima County still in Phase 1 and the COVID-19 outbreaks increasing, the improbability that mass gatherings like the Central Washington State Fair could safely and responsibility take place this fall were imminent,” Kathy Kramer, president and CEO, said in the release.
“Even if things improved drastically, we still needed adequate time to plan and that has quickly run out.”
The fair is one of the biggest annual draws in the Yakima Valley and is the largest revenue generator for State Fair Park. In 2019, which saw a 13.6% attendance drop, 277,751 people headed through the gates.
“Not having this year’s fair will mean a $4 million revenue loss for the organization,” Kramer said. “As a self-funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we depend almost entirely on our operating revenues to support our year-round operations and this will have an impact. The absence of this year’s fair will also have a significant impact on our partners as well.
"Our hearts go out to the hundreds of businesses and thousands of people whose talent, dedication and love bring the fair to life. We understand exactly what they are going through because we are going through the same thing.”
In anticipation of the possibility that the fair might not happen, fair officials began planning alternative options of bringing some element of the fair in a safe and responsible manner, Kramer said. A drive-through‘Fair Food Fest is being planned for September 17 through 20th.
"The drive-through experience will include a canned food drive, a car selfie station, entertainment and some favorite fair foods all from the safety of your car," Kramer said.
More details on the Fair Food Fest will be available in the next few weeks on the fair’s website, www.fairfun.com.
“Mark your calendars to join us in September to enjoy some of your favorite fair foods,” Kramer said.
The 2021 Central Washington State Fair is scheduled for Sept. 24 through Oct. 3. For more information, see a list of frequently asked questions at www.fairfun.com.