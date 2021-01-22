The Yakima Health District reported 124 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The total number of deaths remains at 336, according to the health district. Thirty-four people were hospitalized Friday, up by five from Thursday, with four intubated.
The county has had 24,751 total cases since the pandemic started. Health officials said 19,488 people have recovered.
From Dec. 27 through Jan. 9, the county’s per capita rate of new cases was 1,175 per 100,000.
Yakima County is part of the south central region in the state’s reopening plan. All eight regions in the state will remain in Phase 1 until at least Monday. The state will provide another update Friday.