A pledge of $10 million from the state will fund a pilot program to help Yakima County slow the spread of COVID-19.
The program will add staff to coordinate care, respond to outbreaks and share information on the coronavirus.
The goal is bringing down an infection rate that remains alarmingly high.
And that's crucial if Yakima County is to move from Phase 1 into a modified portion of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-part Safe Start plan to open up the state. Certain metrics — listed on the Risk Assessment Dashboard on the health district's website — must improve, Yakima County health officer Dr. Teresa Everson said during the Yakima Health District board of health meeting Wednesday.
"I do have a letter that's ready when we're in safe place to move forward," Everson said.
The county cannot stay in Phase 1 indefinitely, she said, and residents' actions will determine when a move to Phase 1.5 can happen.
The number of people wearing facial coverings has improved dramatically, from 35% to 65% in visual surveys a month apart, and Everson is "cautiously optimistic" after seeing the daily number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain stable over the past week.
But many people continue to get together with others from outside their household and disregard the social distancing guideline of standing at least 6 feet apart. Some still go to work when ill, she said.
"So many people think the safety recommendations and orders don't apply to them," Everson said. "The necessary steps are pretty simple — stay home when possible; stay home if ill. Folks need to be wearing a mask any time they are out," and stay 6 feet away from others.
"What we really need to do is stop having these gatherings with people outside our home," she said.
Members of the Yakima Health District board of health met for 2 1/2 hours Wednesday morning.
"We have a lot to talk about," said André Fresco, executive director of the health district. "In a month's time since we met, we've had a dramatic increase in cases."
The COVID-19 Pilot Program is a state investment in Yakima County, which Fresco said is "incredibly affected" by COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Yakima County health officials are working with the state Department of Health and a consulting group in finalizing the budget.
There are three areas of focus, Fresco said — additional people to investigate when outbreaks occur, bilingual community health workers, and care coordinators. Care coordinators would work people who are quarantined at home and their families, ensuring they get medication, assistance with food and potentially rent and utilities, so they are able to isolate and don't have to go to work.
"This is not part of our 2020 budget. This is additional work, additional staffing," Fresco said. "A lot of staffing will come from the state Department of Health."
Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control for the health district, noted that those additional workers will be able to help outside Yakima County.
"As our surrounding counties have outbreaks, our team will be able to help them as well," she said.
Work will start in July, with funding through the end of December, Fresco said.
"Normally our process with these programs takes months. We are moving in a manner of weeks over things that would normally take six months," he said.
As those plans intensify and launch, Yakima County health officials are in regular conversations with the governor's office and the state health department about numbers the county could realistically meet to move into Phase 1.5.
State officials are considering unique aspects of the county's situation, such as its high number of essential workers, and will not require it to meet all five of metrics, Everson said.
"We're trying to move away from the metrics that we honestly could never meet and come up with a road map for success in Yakima County," Fresco said.
Everson is pleased with "the small initial improvement we've seen in the daily case count," which she said is likely a result of more people wearing facial coverings while out in public settings.
"Hopefully we will see our hospitalizations ease up over the next week or two," Everson said.