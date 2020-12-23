A year ago, Astria Health officials were negotiating with a potential buyer for Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima.
That deal fell through, and by early January, Astria Health decided to close the hospital, saying it no longer had the financial wherewithal to keep operating it.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Whitman L. Holt referenced the hospital’s closure Wednesday, an unfortunate milestone in a challenging and long bankruptcy reorganization process.
“We began the year with the challenging, painful process of closing the Astria Regional Medical Center, which was difficult for anyone involved,” Holt said.
Over this year, Astria Health has also closed several clinics and terminated provider contracts.
The Sunnyside nonprofit health organization looks to end 2020 on a better note: On Wednesday, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court confirmed a reorganization plan for Astria Health, the last major hurdle toward exiting bankruptcy protection.
Astria Health and Lapis Advisers, its largest secured creditor, jointly filed the reorganization plan in July. The plan went through several revisions as Astria worked to resolve concerns for stakeholders, such as the Unsecured Creditors Committee.
The plan was also revised to reflect a change in management: Astria Health will end its contract with AHM Inc., which employed several executives, including former CEO John Gallagher and former chief financial officer Cary Rowan. Executives for the organization and other managers at Astria Health hospitals and clinics, once employed by AHM, will be hired by Astria directly. AHM agreed after reaching an agreement with Astria Health last week.
The reorganization plan went through one last-minute revision after MultiCare Health System offered a $75 million secured loan. Within days of receiving the offer from MultiCare last week, Astria Health quickly got Lapis Advisers and other stakeholders to back the effort.
The loan, combined with several million of its funds, was enough for Astria Health to pay off Lapis Advisers.
Lapis Advisers financed a $34.5 million loan Astria Health used to purchase the now closed Astria Regional and Astria Toppenish Hospital and a network of clinics in 2017. The firm provided another $10 million loan in January 2019 to keep the organization afloat as it struggled with cash flow issues.
Finally, during bankruptcy, Lapis Advisers provided up to $43 million to pay off a maturing debtor-in-possession loan from JMB Capital Partners Lending and cover operating expenses early in 2020.
Judge Whitman L. Holt praised Astria Health for working out objections to the plan from creditors and acting quickly on the MultiCare deal, putting the organization in a much better financial position. Holt also felt the organization benefited from securing financing from a health care organization whose goals likely aligned with Astria Health.
Holt said to reach this point is noteworthy considering the numerous disagreements Astria had with Lapis and other stakeholders throughout the 19-month Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
“I’m particularly pleased that Lapis, the Unsecured Creditors (Committee) and (Astria Health) came together to reach a consensus plan,” he said. “The bankruptcy process works best when parties work together.”
MultiCare now has until Jan. 15 to fund the loan. If that does not happen, then Astria Health would implement an earlier version of the plan, where Lapis Advisers is repaid over time.
Astria Health will still have to resolve several issues before it can officially exit bankruptcy. The primary outstanding issue is with Cerner Corp., the Kansas City, Mo., firm that provides its electronic health record service and, until Oct. 29, was the vendor for Astria Health’s revenue cycle system.
When Astria Health filed for bankruptcy in May, it cited issues with an unnamed billing vendor that prevented the organization from collecting tens of millions of revenue, which hampered its cash flow. Astria Health did not name the vendor, stating it planned to pursue legal action. Cerner has since revealed itself as the vendor of those services.
Cerner Corp. filed an objection to the reorganization plan, arguing that it did not provide a reserve or assurances that it would have the ability to pay administrative and cure claims of more than $10 million as well as payments for services going forward.
Astria Health, in a memorandum supporting its reorganization plan, argued that it did not reserve any funds because it estimated that issues with Cerner’s billing system caused at least $150 million in damages and would easily offset any claims. Also, it said it would have enough cash flow to pay operating expenses for Cerner’s electronic health record services and any claims.
The two parties agreed to add language that would allow them to resolve the matter in a separate hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court following plan confirmation.
Holt acknowledged that there are still issues, such as the one with Cerner Corp., to resolve next year. However, he felt that Astria Health had reached a significant milestone that would put the organization in a better financial position and keep its hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside, as well as its clinics, financially viable in the long run.
“I’m glad … to get these cases over the goal line and get a Chapter 11 plan confirmed,” he said.