A community job fair Thursday became an unofficial networking and catch-up session for former Astria Regional Medical Center employees.
The event at the Yakima Convention Center was open to the public but aimed at the more than 500 employees and health care providers who had lost their jobs after the hospital closed in mid-January.
There were lots of cheerful greetings and chatter as former colleagues talked about their lives in the weeks following the hospital closure. There were also opportunities to comfort one another through the continued trials of unemployment.
“I miss my co-workers a lot,” said Susan Holdeman, 67, who had worked as a registered nurse at Astria Regional for 30 years. “We were each other’s support.”
The job fair attracted nearly 40 employers in and out of health care from throughout the state. While many health care institutions have been able to hire former Astria Regional employees, there were many people at the job fair still searching for the right job.
Take Holdeman, for example. While nursing jobs are plentiful, many positions required full-time hours and night shifts, something she wasn’t interested in.
Instead, she wanted a job where she could be on-call and work once or twice a week. “Something where I can create my own schedule,” she said.
She was at the job fair to follow up with recruiters and catch up with co-workers. But the job fair also revealed another job possibility: She heard that Yakima Valley College was interested in tutors for its nursing students. That job possibility piqued her interest, so she plans to apply.
Another person meeting with the colleges and universities at the job fair was Mary Verney, 61, who had worked as a nurse at Astria Regional for 42 years. During the last five years at Astria, Verney had the opportunity to be involved in staff education.
When the hospital closed, Verney saw the opportunity to pursue health care education. Educating the next generation of nurses excites her.
“It keeps me thinking and remembering what it’s like to be new,” she said.
Other former Astria Regional employees have dealt with the reality that similar positions at a different employer or health care facility often require credentials they don’t have.
When Jan Skiba, 62, sought short-term nursing contracts through a staffing agency, she found out several of her credentials were not current. One was for Pediatric Advanced Life Support, or PALS, a certification for providers and workers who respond to emergencies involving infants and children.
Now that she’s no longer at the hospital, she has to cover the cost, which is hundreds of dollars, find time to study and wait for an available spot for the mandatory exam.
“It left me a more vulnerable position,” she said.
Dorinda Cunha, 53, was at the job fair inquiring about office and secretarial jobs. She worked as a secretary and coordinator for the emergency room for nearly 38 years. But it’s been challenging to translate the value of that experience to employers, she said.
She’s found that even if she has the experience and skill set for certain positions, employers will pass on her because she does not have an associate degree or certain licenses. One job she applied for required her to secure a certified nursing assistant’s license. Between the classes and the license, the cost could be more than $1,000, Cunha said.
She’s worked to find a way to better articulate how her job experience would be valuable for potential employers.
“I can handle chaos. I’ve dealt with life-and-death situations,” she said.
Hospitals hiring
Meanwhile, nearby hospitals continue to hire former Astria Regional employees.
Astria Health has found room for some former Regional employees at other locations. Exact numbers weren’t available, but the Yakima Herald-Republic confirmed some former Astria Regional employees and providers are now working in Astria hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside.
As of the end of Wednesday, Virginia Mason Memorial, now the only hospital in Yakima, has hired 93 Astria employees. Those employees made up nearly a third of the 290 Memorial hires since Jan. 8, when Astria Health announced the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center.
Former Astria employees and providers have also ended up in Benton and Franklin counties, which is home to several hospitals.
Prosser Memorial Health, which runs a hospital and several clinics, hired seven former Astria Regional employees over the last 12 months. The figure includes former employees who left before the hospital closure.
Lourdes Health in Pasco has hired a nurse while Trios Health in Kennewick has hired a nurse and a certified nursing assistant, said a spokeswoman for the two hospitals, which are owned by the same parent company, LifePoint Health.
Kadlec in Richland has hired two former Astria Regional employees so far, spokesman Jim Hall wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Confluence Health, a health care system in Wenatchee, has not hired anyone from Astria Regional, but expects to continue interviewing former Astria Regional employees, said spokesman Dustin Boreson.