On May 5, Dr. Julia Robertson wrote a letter stating her plans to transition to a new position with Central Washington Family Medicine in mid-July.
It was a big move for Robertson, who had been a doctor at the Astria Health Center in Terrace Heights since it opened in 1997. She had spent most of her 27 years practicing in Yakima at the primary care clinic, which was owned by the Sisters of Providence when it opened.
Over that time, she had built a strong patient roster — she said she saw 1,500 patients last year. Her top priority was a smooth transition for her patients, whether they would move with her or switch to another physician.
Under her contract, she was required to give a 90-day notice. She thought that would provide plenty of time to notify all her patients.
But things did not go according to plan. Within days of submitting her notice, Robertson was told that Astria Health was closing the clinic, along with three others in Yakima and Selah, and all providers would relocate to clinics in Union Gap, Toppenish and Zillah.
Most providers, including Robertson, were expected to relocate to the Astria Health Center in Union Gap, formerly known as Ahtanum Ridge Family Medicine.
Because of the clinic closure, she decided to relocate first, then notify patients.
“How much can patients deal with at one time?” she said. “You’re closing the clinic they’ve been going to (for more than) 20 years, and (then) the provider you’ve seen for 27 years is switching practices.”
She had patients scheduled at the Union Gap Astria Health Center for June and July. She was confident that, between those appointments and phone calls, she could personally notify and transition each of her patients.
Astria Health “basically didn’t give me that opportunity,” she said.
At the end of May, Robertson said she received a letter, signed by Astria Health CEO John Gallagher, that said Astria no longer required her services and was terminating her contract, nearly two months before she intended to leave. The organization wrote that under bankruptcy, it could do so.
Robertson made her sudden departure known through a May 31 Facebook post, to let people know the timing wasn’t her choice.
“If the administration tells you I left you high and dry, believe me, this is not the truth,” she wrote. “I am sorry to drag this out, but you all are entitled to the truth, not the way they are spinning this.”
Astria Health said in late May it decided to close the four clinics in Yakima and Selah as of June 1 because it had far too much office space for the number of providers, and a reduction in demand due to COVID-19 accelerated the consolidation. The organization said it had plenty of space at its clinics in Union Gap, Zillah and Toppenish to house providers at the closed clinics without significant physical or operating changes.
But it’s been a rocky transition for staff and patients alike.
The consolidation was done with little notice to and little input from providers, Robertson said.
She said there were already challenges for Yakima Valley residents to get convenient access to primary care. Closing the clinics has made primary care even less accessible, especially for older residents who are unable to drive themselves to appointments.
“It’s administrators making decisions without physician input,” she said. “It’s not good for patients at all.”
Bankruptcy
Astria Health filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2019. At the time, the organization cited an issue with its former billing vendor that prevented it from collecting millions of dollars it was owed. That caused a major cash flow issue and prevented it from paying bills in a timely matter.
Last fall, Astria Health was on a dual path to emerge out of bankruptcy. It looked at selling assets as well as an internal reorganization through securing exit financing and negotiating with creditors. In April, after seeing the negative economic impact of COVID-19, Astria Health ultimately decided to work with its major creditor, Lapis Advisers, on a reorganization plan.
Earlier this month, Astria Health, in partnership with Lapis Advisers, filed a reorganization plan with the court. The plan, Astria Health’s attorneys wrote, would provide the “best alternative” for making creditors the most whole and, more important, allow the nonprofit organization to maintain operations.
Those operations include hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish and clinics throughout the Yakima Valley. With the recent consolidation, there are no longer any Astria primary care clinics in Yakima. The organization operates several specialty clinics in Yakima, however: Astria Home Health and Hospice, Astria Hearing and Speech Center, Astria Plastic Surgery Center and Astria Ambulatory Surgical Center.
Astria expects to have the plan confirmed in 45 days and emerge from bankruptcy by the end of September.
“The plan of reorganization will place Astria Health on a firm foundation to move forward upon exit from bankruptcy and allow for further expansion of services at Astria Health, including additional and expanded offerings in orthopedics, psychiatric services, neurosurgical services,” Astria Health announced in a written statement emailed to the Yakima Herald-Republic by Ashleigh Oswalt, the organization’s marketing and communications coordinator.
Astria Health has not made any executives available for interviews since May 2019, shortly after the nonprofit health care organization filed for bankruptcy protection. It issued written statements for this story in response to questions sent by the Yakima Herald-Republic after declining an interview request.
“This success and continued expansion would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication from our physicians, caregivers, and staff, as well as the continued support from our community members and partners,” the organization wrote.
Providers, staff and patients see it differently. Robertson’s sudden departure and Astria’s handling of the clinic consolidations quickly became serious concerns for them.
Susan Goodman, the patient care ombudsman appointed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to oversee patient care while Astria Health was in bankruptcy, heard many of those concerns.
Patients were particularly upset that they had heard about Robertson’s departure through her Facebook post or word of mouth.
“The volume of patient concerns received ... over the past week was unprecedented and contemporaneous with a global pandemic that undoubtedly added concern for many that health care access needs were possible and perhaps likely,” Goodman wrote in a June 5 report.
Changes under bankruptcy
The clinic consolidation is the latest in several moves the organization has made in the past year to strengthen its financial position and emerge from bankruptcy.
Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima closed in January. The closure was announced Jan. 8, and a few days later, Yakima became a one-hospital community.
Under the bankruptcy process, Astria Health has been able to terminate provider contracts if it feels if there is a reasonable business reason to do so. Providers and staff have voiced concerns that those moves, including the clinic consolidation, have hurt patient care.
During the first quarter of this year, clinics that provided gastroenterology, urology, cardiology, orthopedics and occupational health services in Yakima were shut down. Providers voiced concerns that the shutdowns, as well as provider contract terminations related to those closures, gave patients no time to transition to another provider or to reschedule planned procedures.
Several providers and staff members confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic they were laid off or had their contract suddenly terminated during the clinic consolidation process. Some asked to remain anonymous because they fear retaliation.
During the last week of May, Peggy Vasquez, a certified nursing assistant, moved from Astria Health Center’s Summitview location, which was set to close, to the Ahtanum Ridge location in Union Gap.
Vasquez only spent a handful of hours there, she said, when she was given a layoff notice May 29.
She shed tears speaking about how she would no longer be with Dr. Scott Heflick, whom she had worked with for nearly 13 years.
Vasquez, 68, said she sensed many of her former co-workers shared in her anxiety and uncertainty about the future.
“All I can say, we all went into work every day, not knowing if we have a job after that day,” she said.
Vasquez said she’s most concerned for patients. In her brief period working at the Union Gap clinic, she felt it was far too crowded. And the sudden departures of physicians and staff likely could create stress for patients, she said.
“They’re wondering, ‘Is my doctor going to be there?’” she said. “‘Am I going to have a physician next week?’”
Indeed, Robertson’s departure drove a lot of patients to complain to Goodman, the patient care ombudsman.
Goodman noted that she received 28 complaints on behalf of 40 patients when she wrote her June 5 report. All but one were patients of Robertson. She said that Robertson’s other patients had heard about her departure when trying to make an appointment or getting records to fill a prescription.
“Patients reported frustration, anger, and fear with what was perceived as the firing of their family doctor in the middle of a pandemic health crisis without notice,” Goodman wrote.
Among those frustrated patients was Jeanne Strater. Strater, a 72-year-old Yakima resident, had just seen Robertson in mid-May. During that visit, Robertson had prescribed medicine to treat her diabetes.
When Strater tried to schedule a checkup a few days later, she learned her clinic was closing. Then she saw Robertson’s Facebook post.
She had another complication — her insurance company did not receive the necessary records they needed to cover her new diabetes medicine.
Since then, she has contacted the Astria Health Center clinic in Union Gap several times, both in person and over the phone. She has been using samples provided during recent visits, as well as doses she received though a coupon from a friend who was a pharmaceutical sales rep.
Now, in mid-July, she has just one weekly dosage of the medicine left.
“I’m still waiting to hear (from Astria),” she said.
Astria response
In a monthly status report to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Astria Health attorney Sam Maizel wrote that the organization “upheld their obligations to their patients, in the best interest of patient safety and accordance to applicable rules and laws” regarding its actions during the clinic consolidation.
Maizel wrote that Astria Health had requested that Robertson move her end date to June 1 to coincide with the clinic’s closure and had offered to meet with Robertson and Dr. Craig D. Whittlsey, a provider at the Astria Health Center in Union Gap, on a transition plan. He claimed that Robertson declined because “she wanted to take her patients to her new practice” and wanted to handle contact with patients personally.
Maizel said patients were also notified through letters or while being informed about an upcoming appointment.
He maintains that Robertson was not terminated but accepted her earlier resignation and that ultimately the law says the onus was on Robertson, not Astria Health, to notify patients of her departure.
“Rather, the obligation to provide notice rests with the physician, who might otherwise face a possible claim of patient abandonment,” Maizel wrote.
Astria Health declined to answer additional questions about Robertson, stating it was “an internal human resources matter.”
However, the organization claimed that staff and physicians were notified “well in advance” of the clinic changes.
“We were excited about these transitions and have consolidated these health centers to have more providers at fewer locations,” Astria said in a statement. “This allows our providers to collaborate together, striving to better their care in a more collective sense and hopefully more convenient for our patients, as their primary and specialty providers will now potentially be in the same clinic, or in a more centralized area.”
Robertson said Astria’s statements are full of “half-truths.”
She had no problem transitioning patients to other providers, she said, as she would not be able to take on all her current patients at her new practice since the job involves teaching.
Ultimately, she felt Astria Health didn’t want to deal with relocating a provider who would be leaving in a few months.
“It wasn’t convenient to have another physician in that packed (clinic) for 60 days, she said. “So basically, they could not do it. It boiled down to laziness on the part of the administration.”
Strater said she doesn’t buy Astria Health’s take on the situation and feels Robertson’s long history of caring for patients speaks for itself.
“I feel like I can’t believe anything they say,” she said.
Strater said she has switched to Central Washington Family Medicine and will see Robertson when she can.
As for the medicine, she said she might have to do without it for a few weeks.
“I’ve done everything I can,” she said. “I’m just giving up.”
When asked about how it was responding to patient concerns, Astria Health provided the following statement: “Change is always difficult and communication of the consolidations of the Health Centers has been covered widely by the media, letters to patients and other such manners. As we learn of particular patient issues, we are addressing them individually.”
Robertson said Astria Health has allowed her access to electronic records per her request and she’s encouraged patients to email her. As a result, she’s been in regular touch with patients, including those who plan to follow her to her new practice. She’s heard about continued issues with the transition, including long wait times and patients who need medicine refills but cannot get them because they need a new prescription at a doctor’s visit that couldn’t be scheduled for several months.
Robertson said she understands that Astria Health administrators must meet financial obligations, but that seeking feedback from providers and staff is crucial if it wants to be successful in its mission to provide health care to the community.
“There has to be a meeting in the middle (or) you’re not going to be successful,” she said. “Astria is an example of not being successful. The bottom line is it does hurt people. It hurts patients in this community.”