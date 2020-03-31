The U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved Astria Health’s motion Tuesday to lease the closed Astria Regional Medical Center to the state of Washington for a field hospital as part of the state’s coronavirus response.
While there were questions and some concerns raised, creditors were supportive of the motion.
“This is an easy call,” Judge Whitman L. Holt said during a telephonic hearing. “The coronavirus has been ravaging communities throughout the country and appears to be getting worse over time. It’s important, and the court respects (Astria Health’s) desire and the desire of the state to get in front of this.”
The state Department of Health, which is working with the Federal Management Emergency Agency, wants to use the hospital to house what the state agency anticipates will be an increase of COVID-19 patients in Central and Eastern Washington.
As outlined in an interim agreement, Astria Health will lease the hospital to the state for six months, from Monday, March 30, through Sept. 30. The state will pay Astria $1.5 million a month.
No one from the state has made a public statement outside of a declaration from a Department of Health official enclosed with an emergency motion filed Monday. However, Astria Health attorney Sam Maizel said the organization is working on the final version of the lease.
According to an Astria Health statement sent to the Yakima Herald-Republic Monday, the state already has access to the building. Astria Health said the state anticipates having the hospital running within a few weeks.
Astria Health closed Astria Regional in mid-January, citing the increased financial risk for the organization and its other facilities with the hospital’s continued operation.
This story will be updated.