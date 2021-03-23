In a complaint filed Monday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Astria Health maintains that a former billing collection vendor was to blame for its bankruptcy and, ultimately, Astria Regional Medical Center’s closure early last year.
Astria Health contends that Cerner Corp. and its subsidiary, Cerner RevWorks LLC, made “intentional misrepresentations” before entering a multi-million contract for electronic health record and billing services.
The complaint is part of an adversary proceeding before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Astria Health is seeking damages and wants the court to triple those damages under the premise that Cerner also violated the Washington State Consumer Protection Act. Astria Health also wants the court to void any claims that Cerner Corp. has filed during the organization’s bankruptcy process.
Astria Health, which runs hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish and clinics throughout the Yakima Valley, is now operating under a reorganization plan approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in December.
In its complaint, Astria Health gives its recollection of its business relationship with Cerner. Astria claims the company made many “fraudulent misrepresentations” and promises — including that its electronic health system would integrate seamlessly with its revenue collection system — that it never delivered on.
In an emailed statement sent by Anamarie Rebori Simmons, a company spokeswoman, the company said it plans to dispute the allegations.
“We categorically deny the allegations made in the lawsuit, we disagree on the merits and we will vigorously defend the company,” the statement said.
Astria Health states that collections were at 97% of net revenue before installing the new billing collection system in the summer of 2018, falling to 54% of net revenue. It also noted that in Toppenish and Yakima, which serve a high percentage of Medicaid and Medicare patients, claims to government payers were frequently rejected, causing further cash shortfalls in each hospital.
Astria also alleged that Cerner downplayed similar disputes with other health systems and did not disclose ongoing lawsuits with other health systems when Cerner pursued a business deal with Astria Health. The complaint includes a table of news articles about Cerner’s issues with health care systems in Texas, California, Arizona and New York.
Astria Health said Cerner’s inability to collect revenue meant it could not buy supplies and was forced to reduce services, causing additional financial strain. Throughout the complaint, Astria Health states several times that Cerner’s revenue collection systems were directly responsible for the financial issues that led to the closure of Astria Regional Medical Center.
“Cerner’s systems caused Astria hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and harm,” Astria Health wrote in its complaint. “Ultimately, the cash collection issues were so severe that Astria Regional Medical Center, a hospital that had existed for 128 years, was forced to close.”
From the start, Astria Health has contended that issues with revenue collection hampered the organization’s cash flow but initially did not name Cerner in initial bankruptcy filing documents. Cerner ultimately revealed itself when it filed several claims with the bankruptcy court.
It also objected to Astria Regional’s reorganization plan, but ultimately agreed to settle the issues.
The company has continued to provide electronic health record services to Astria Health, and that agreement was renewed following the reorganization plan implementation.
Cerner filed a claim of $9.5 million for services outside revenue collection after Astria Health filed bankruptcy protection and an administrative expense claim of more than $1.2 million for services related to revenue collection services between May 2019 and October 2019.