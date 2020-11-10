Astria Health is pressing ahead to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by year’s end after receiving court approval for a proposed disclosure statement.
Once several requested edits to the document are completed, Judge Whitman L. Holt will sign an order approving the statement. The disclosure statement provides extensive information about the nonprofit health care system’s finances, including its assets, liabilities and events leading up to and following the organization’s bankruptcy.
The proposed order, which was filed Friday after a court hearing, also approves procedures for a creditor vote on Astria Health’s reorganization plan and a confirmation hearing.
The court’s approval of the disclosure statement comes after Astria Health and its main creditor, Lapis Advisers, resolved issues regarding the reorganization plan it had jointly filed this summer.
During the hearing, Holt said he would sign the order soon, so Astria Health can start soliciting creditors about the voting process. According to the order, creditors would have until 4 p.m. Pacific Time on Dec. 4 to get their vote to Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC, the California company serving as solicitation agent for the voting process.
A confirmation hearing for the reorganization plan is scheduled for Dec. 18, according to the proposed order.
Astria Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May 2019. The organization cited cash flow issues after its former billing vendor failed to collect tens of millions of dollars in revenue. Over the last 18 months, the organization has scaled back its operations considerably, closing several primary and specialty care clinics. In January, the organization closed Astria Regional Medical Center, leaving Yakima with just one hospital.
Since then, the organization has continued to run Astria Toppenish and Astria Sunnyside hospitals and a smaller network of clinics throughout the Yakima Valley.
Earlier this month, John Gallagher announced his departure as CEO of the organization. Gallagher has remained with the organization as a consultant while it works to complete the bankruptcy reorganization process.
A revised version of the disclosure statement lists Brian Gibbons as the interim CEO of Astria Health and president and CEO of Astria Sunnyside Hospital. The disclosure statement also notes that Astria Health will soon reject a service agreement with AHM, which had employed Gallagher and several other executives.
The disclosure statement said executives who are AHM employees would be offered employment with Astria Health.