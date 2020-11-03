Astria Health’s CEO John Gallagher will be stepping down from the role, the nonprofit health care system announced in a news release Tuesday.
Gallagher told the organization’s board of directors that he wanted to step down to focus on family members having significant health issues.
Brian Gibbons, who has served as president of Astria Sunnyside Hospital for eight years, will serve as interim president and CEO.
The board of directors has asked Gallagher to stay on in a consulting role to help guide the organization through its final stages of bankruptcy reorganization. The organization filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2019. The aim is to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of the year.
“He has done an outstanding job leading the company through unprecedented growth, and his commitment and dedication to see the process through to the end is much appreciated,” says Mary Ann Bliesner, board chair of Astria Health, in a news release Tuesday.
Gallagher first served as CEO of Sunnyside Community Hospital in May 2012. He was at the helm when the hospital, as Regional Health, purchased Yakima Regional Medical and Cardiac Center and Toppenish Community Hospital in September 2017. The organization was rebranded Astria Health in October 2017.
In addition to overseeing the Astria Health system, Gallagher also oversaw operations at Astria Regional Medical Center before its closure in January.
The organization currently operates the hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish and a line of primary and specialty care clinics throughout the Yakima Valley.
This story will be updated.