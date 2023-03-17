COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 11 points as No. 1 South Carolina moved five wins away from a perfect season after opening the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 72-40 victory over No. 16 seed Norfolk State on Friday.
Aliyah Boston had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Gamecocks (33-0), who won their 39th straight game dating back to last year’s NCAA title run and moved to 11-0 in first-round games under coach Dawn Staley. They’ll face No. 8 seed South Florida on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16 in the Greenville, S.C., Regional.
This was a colossal mismatch from the tip like so many other games South Carolina’s been a part of this season.
Norfolk State’s tallest player is freshman forward Skye Robinson at 6-foot-2. South Carolina has seven players that tall or taller.
Kierra Wheeler led Norfolk State with 13 points.
No. 8 SOUTH FLORIDA (OT) 67
No. 9 MARQUETTE 65
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 22 points and Elena Tsineke’s jumper with 31.2 seconds left in overtime put South Florida ahead for good in a win over Marquette.
The Golden Eagles (22-11) had a final look to win, but Mackenzie Hare’s 3-pointer went inside the rim and rolled out with a second to play.
The Bulls (27-6), who didn’t lead for the game’s first 38 minutes, rallied several times including from 47-36 down in regulation to tie their mark for wins in a season.
No. 2 MARYLAND 93
No. 15 HOLY CROSS 61
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Abby Meyers scored 16 points and Diamond Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds as Maryland rolled to a victory over Holy Cross.
The Terrapins (26-6) scored the game’s first 14 points and advanced to face seventh-seeded Arizona on Sunday.
No. 7 ARIZONA 75
No. 10 WEST VIRGINIA 62
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Cate Reese scored 25 points and Esmery Martinez hadd a double-double against her former team, helping Arizona to a victory over West Virginia.
The Wildcats (22-9) started fast and never trailed. Arizona entered the tournament on a three-game losing streak, but had a couple of weeks off before this matchup. The Wildcats seemed refreshed early on, shooting 72% from the field in the first quarter. West Virginia was holding opponents to 61 points per game this season, but Arizona looked ready to breeze past that after just one quarter and a 28-17 lead.
No. 3 NOTRE DAME 82
No. 14 SOUTHERN UTAH 56
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Forward Maddy Westbeld scored 20 points and led Notre Dame to a win over Southern Utah.
Guard Sonia Citron chipped in 14 points and a season-high six assists. The team’s leading scorer, she transitioned into the team’s primary facilitator with second-team Associated Press All-American guard Olivia Miles out the remainder of the season with an undisclosed knee injury.
Lauren Ebo had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Megan Jensen led Southern Utah (23-10) with 11 points.
No. 11 MISSISSIPPI STATE 81
No. 6 CREIGHTON 66
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Jerkaila Jordan scored 20 and led Mississippi State to a win against Creighton.
Jessika Carter, the 6-5 Bulldog center, took advantage of the Bluejays’ undersized front court, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Anastasia Hayes chipped in 12 points and seven assists. Ahlana Smith and Asianae Johnson each added 10 points.
GREENVILLE 2 REGIONAL
No. 3 LSU 73
No. 14 HAWAII 50
BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese had 34 points and 15 rebounds — her 29th double-double this season — as LSU defeated Hawaii.
Flau’Jae Johnson scored 10 for LSU (29-2), which raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead most of the way.
No. 6 MICHIGAN 71
No. 11 UNLV 59
BATON ROUGE, La. — Emily Kiser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Maddie Nolan added 18 points, and Michigan beat UNLV, snapping the Rebels’ 22-game winning streak.
Leigha Brown scored 17 points for Michigan (23-9), which had lost three of its previous four games. The Wolverines used their advantages in size and physicality to build and keep a double-digit lead for much of their opening game in the Greenville 2 region.
SEATTLE 3 REGIONAL
No. 1 VIRGINIA TECH 58
No. 16 CHATTANOOGA 33
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore scored 22 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 12, and top-seeded Virginia Tech rolled to a victory over Chattanooga.
Kitley added 14 rebounds while Amoore hit five 3-pointers for the Hokies (28-4), who won their 12th consecutive game. Yazz Wazeerud-Din and Raven Thompson led Chattanooga (20-13) with 10 points each. The Moccasins were held to their lowest point total of the season.
SEATTLE 4 REGIONAL
No. 2 IOWA 95
No. 15 SE LOUISIANA 43
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists and Monika Czinano added 22 points as Iowa defeated Southeastern Louisiana.
Hannah Stuelke added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (27-6), who will play No. 10 seed Georgia in the second round on Sunday.
No. 10 GEORGIA 66
No. 7 FLORIDA STATE 54
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Diamond Battles scored 21 points and Audrey Warren added 11 points as Georgia defeated Florida State.
Jordan Isaacs had 10 points and Javyn Nicholson had 13 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs (22-11).
Georgia led 43-40 with 2:03 left in the third quarter before going on a 14-0 run that extended three minutes into the fourth quarter.
