Don’t get too used to that balmy spring weather: Heavy snow is forecast in the Cascades starting Sunday, with strong winds expected Monday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 12 to 24 inches of snow above 2,500 feet Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. A winter storm watch covers the east slopes of the Cascades, including Cliffdell.
A high wind watch is in effect from Monday morning through evening, with west winds of 30-40 mph and gusts to 45-55 mph in the Yakima Valley and throughout the region.
The winds could blow down trees and power lines, and power outages are possible, the weather service said. People should secure loose items outside.
