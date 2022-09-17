POOL PLAY
Pool 1: Oakesdale 6-0, Overlake 3-3, River View 3-3, Orcas Island 0-6.
Pool 2: Annie Wright 6-0, Montesano 3-3, West Valley JV 3-3, Wahluke 0-6.
Pool 3: Tri-Cities Prep 5-1, Coupeville 5-1, Selah JV 2-4, Sunnyside Christian 0-6.
Pool 4: Cascade Christian 4-2, Granger 4-2, St. John-Endicott 3-3, DeSales 1-5.
Pool 5: Manson 5-1, Connell 4-2, Cedar Park Christian 3-3, Northwest Christian 0-6.
Pool 6: Seattle Academy 6-0, Darrington 3-3, Kiona-Benton 3-3, Cascade for.
Pool 7: Zillah 5-1, Reardan 5-1, Naselle 2-4, Onalaska 0-6.
Pool 8: College Place 5-1, Cashmere 5-1, King’s Way 1-5, Napavine 1-5.
BRACKET PLAY
No. 1 seeds — Championship: Oakesdale d. Manson 26-28, 25-18, 15-12. Semifinals: Oakesdale d. College Place 25-15, 25-21; Manson d. Annie Wright 25-22, 25-20. Quarterfinals: Oakesdale d. Zillah 25-10, 25-17; College Place d. Seattle Academy 25-21, 17-25, 15-13; Manson d. Tri-Cities Prep 25-11, 25-11; Annie Wright d. Cascade Christian 25-20, 25-19.
No. 2 seeds — Final: Overlake d. Cashmere 25-20, 25-19. Semifinals: Overlake d. Connell 25-21, 23-25, 16-14; Cashmere d. Reardan 21-25, 25-19, 18-16. Quarterfinals: Overlake d. Granger 25-13, 25-19; Cashmere d. Montesano 25-15, 25-18; Reardan d. Darrington 25-14, 25-23; Connell d. Coupeville 25-17, 27-25.
No. 3 seeds — Final: Cedar Park Christian d. Naselle 28-26, 25-23. Semifinals: Cedar Park Christian d. Selah JV 25-21, 25-8; Naselle d. St. John-Endicott 25-21, 25-22. Quarterfinals: Cedar Park Christian d. River View 25-22, 25-15; St. John-Endicott d. West Valley JV 25-7, 25-18; Selah JV d. Kiona-Benton 25-19, 10-25, 15-11; Naselle d. King’s Way 25-22, 28-30, 16-14.
No. 4 seeds — Final: Northwest Christian d. Napavine 25-19, 25-19. Semifinals: Northwest Christian d. DeSales 25-16, 25-15; Napavine d. Orcas Island 25-12, 25-19. Quarterfinals: Northwest Christian d. Wahluke 25-9, 25-21; Napavine d. Onalaska 25-17, 25-14; Orcas Island d. Sunnyside Christian 25-10, 25-5.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 42-44 serving, 3 aces, 15 kills, 76 assists, 26 digs, 24 pp; Eliana Rios 41-43 serving, 7 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists, 59 digs, 87 pp; Alyssa Roman 23-29 serving, 3 aces, 8 kills, 4 assists, 11 digs, 6 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 31-33 serving, 1 ace, 17 kills, 27 digs, 28 pp; Marian Alaniz 34-38 serving, 5 aces, 16 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Amy Torres 30-34 serving, 3 aces, 39 kills, 1 block, 36 digs, 28 pp; Stacey Cruz 8-8 serving, 1 ace, 22 digs, 23 pp; Estrella Valencia 13 kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.