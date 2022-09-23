It’s that time of year!
For 10 days, animals wear ribbons, shrieks are part of the fun, lines are tolerable, knocking over bottles is encouraged, meals are served on a stick, calories don’t count and an absurd amount of napkins might be required.
The Central Washington State Fair is bringing fun to the Yakima Valley again and Explore wants to see it through your eyes.
We are excited to start something new for our readers and the Explore Yakima section.
Explore will feature reader-submitted photographs. No need to be a professional photographer! We want to see what the readers are shooting, and once a month selected photos will run in a print edition of Explore.
The first subject matter is the Central Washington State Fair. While making your annual visit, capture what you see and consider sharing it with Yakima Herald-Republic readers.
Photographs can be uploaded here, at https://bit.ly/YH-Rreadersubmittedfairpics
Let’s Explore the Yakima Valley together, through your lens.
