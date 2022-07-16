Recovered from an injury that forced him to miss his last MMA bout, Shawn Abeyta is set to return to the ring in three weeks.
The Davis graduate is set to face Jordan Ferrier as part of an MMA amateur card at Fitness Quest Gym on Aug. 6 in Auburn.
Both fighters have 3-1 records heading into the 155-pound clash, which features three three-minute rounds.
“It’s my first fight back from an old wrestling injury and I’m ready,” said Abeyta, who’s training with Dynasty Athletics & Fitness in Everett. “I need this. I’m still on my journey to a pro MMA card.”
Dubbed Fight Quest 6, the card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
