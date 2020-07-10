Shaw scores ace at Fisher Park Yakima Herald-Republic Scott Spruill Author twitter Author email Jul 10, 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Shaw recorded his first hole-in-one at Fisher Park Golf Course on Thursday.Shaw aced the 128-yard second hole with a 9-iron. It was witnessed by Neal Coffey and Teresa Andrews. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scott Spruill Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Spruill Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today