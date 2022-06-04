Yakima Valley Pepsi PakHead coach: Mike Archer, 39th year.
Coaching staff: Rob Archer, Mick Jansen, Brooks Archer.
2021 record: 11-1 league, 44-11 season.
Name High school Position
Joe Bugni Ellensburg LF
Grant Chapman Selah C-3B
Ty Estey Ellensburg LF-P
Ryker Fortier Ellensburg 2B-SS-P
Isaac Froula West Valley RF-P
Cade Gibson Ellensburg 2B-RF-P
Adam Goodrich West Valley CF-P
Luke Jenkins Naches Valley P
Drew Johnson West Valley SS
Steven Johnson West Valley 1B-P
Jackson May West Valley LF-3B-P
Ty Moore Naches Valley C
Eian Peralta Selah 3B-P
Logan Stevenson Naches Valley P
John Sullivan West Valley CF-P
Derek Wolff West Valley 3B-P
Yakima Pepsi BeetlesHead coach: Roger Guzman, first year.
Coaching staff: Nate Esparza, Ricky Mendiola, Jon Whiteside.
2021 record: 1-11 league, 21-37 season.
Name High school Position
J’Den Briones Sunnyside INF-OF
Caleb Coscarart Eisenhower INF-P
Nick Field East Valley OF
Daniel Gomez Eisenhower INF
Kaden Haffner Zillah P
Simon Johnston Sunnyside INF-P
Kortez Kline East Valley INF-P
Drew Lyons East Valley OF-C
Eddie Messer La Salle INF-P
Teghan Moser East Valley C
Brayden Palmateer East Valley INF
Brodi Phillips Eisenhower INF
Jacob Rettig La Salle OF-P
Stevan Rodriguez Eisenhower INF-P
Branson Rozier Eisenhower P
Xander Smith East Valley INF
Kaden Taylor East Valley INF-P
Kobe Taylor East Valley OF-P
