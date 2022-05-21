Ballots for Washington’s Aug. 2 primary election are now set, as candidates filed to run for hundreds of positions in contests that will see Republicans — nationally and statewide — try to make up ground even as the party wages an internal battle over continued loyalty to former President Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
There were no major surprises, but marquee races drew large fields of candidates at a time when high inflation, the lingering pandemic and fears over the future of American democracy and abortion rights are fueling rampant dissatisfaction with government leaders.
Seventeen challengers filed against U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat, who is seeking a sixth term this year. By far her best-funded challenger is Pasco veterans advocate Tiffany Smiley, a first-time candidate already endorsed by the state Republican Party, who has raised more than $4.2 million to Murray’s $11.7 million.
The state’s most vulnerable Democratic member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, is seeking a third term in the swing 8th Congressional District, which includes vast swaths of east King, Pierce and Snohomish counties and runs across the Cascades to Kittitas and Chelan counties.
As expected, several Republicans filed to compete in the primary for the chance to face Schrier this fall. They include Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn; Jesse Jensen, a combat veteran and tech manager who ran for the seat in 2020; Matt Larkin, an attorney and executive at his family’s manufacturing business; and Scott Stephenson, an Amazon program manager.
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are each facing a slew of Republican challengers angered by the incumbents’ votes to impeach Trump over his role in stoking the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters seeking to halt the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden.
The glut of pro-Trump challengers competing for roughly the same voters may work to the benefit of Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, in the August primary.
Six Republicans filed to challenge Newhouse, including Loren Culp, the Trump-endorsed, former small-town police chief who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2020; state Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick; Prosser businessman Jerrod Sessler; and Corey Gibson, a Selah resident who has worked in marketing. One Democrat, Yakima businessman Doug White, also filed.
Four Republican challengers filed against Herrera Beutler. They include Joe Kent, the Trump-endorsed combat veteran who has become a frequent Fox News guest; Heidi St. John, a Christian speaker and home-schooling advocate; and state Rep. Vicki Kraft, R-Vancouver. Democrats Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Davy Ray also filed for the seat. Another Democrat, Brent Hennrich, who had been campaigning for months, withdrew his candidacy Friday and urged support of Gluesenkamp Perez.
In the Seattle area, Democratic U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, each drew four challengers, including Vincent Cavaleri, a Mill Creek Cty Council member challenging DelBene.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, seeking a 14th term, drew five challengers, including Stephanie Gallardo, a Democratic socialist who has raised more than $120,000.
The state’s chief elections office is up for grabs, with Secretary of State Steve Hobbs running to keep the job he was appointed to by Gov. Jay Inslee after longtime incumbent Republican Kim Wyman resigned last year to take an election-security post in the Biden administration.
Hobbs, a former Democratic state senator and lieutenant colonel in the Washington National Guard, was appointed despite lacking experience as an election administrator. He filed this week to seek a full four-year term.
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, a longtime election administrator, has filed as a nonpartisan candidate for the position, arguing the office should be seen as politically independent. Republicans who filed include state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley; former state Sen. Mark Miloscia, who resigned this week as head of the Christian conservative group the Family Policy Institute of Washington; and Snohomish County resident Bob Hagglund. Tamborine Borrelli, a Yelm resident who has filed several lawsuits alleging, without proof, that the 2020 election was fraudulent, also filed to run as an “America First” Republican.
Three seats on the state Supreme Court, currently held by Justices Mary Yu, Barbara Madsen and G. Helen Whitener, drew no challengers.
Ballots will be mailed to voters starting July 15.
