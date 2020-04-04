Garrett Huffines spends a good deal of time ahead of the curve.
And the competition.
For those in pursuit of the auto-racing teenager, especially anyone close to his age, it’s a front-running gap that’s unlikely to be bridged.
Certainly not locally, and this year there’s an opportunity to advance his racing career far beyond the Northwest.
Huffines, a senior at Selah High School, is one of 15 semifinalists for the Kulwicki Driver Development Program, a national project in its sixth year that provides up-and-coming drivers with the assistance and means to further their position. The semifinalists range in age from 15 to 23.
A week ago Huffines would’ve learned if he had made the cut as one of the seven Kulwicki finalists, and on Sunday he would be launching his new season in the Pro Late Model class at the 53rd annual Apple Cup at Yakima Speedway, where he recorded his career highlight as a 17-year-old winner at the Fall Classic last October.
But, of course, he also expected to be still attending classes at Selah. All that changed with the coronavirus pandemic, and for now everything is on hold. All the what-ifs are frustrating to say the least, and there’s a growing fight against time.
Kulwicki officials have said they will have an update on announcing the finalists at the end of April, and Huffines is hoping that the Apple Cup’s new date of May 10 won’t be postponed again. If he’s picked as a finalist, Huffines would need to race often to accumulate points for prize money and he’s planning on starting college at Eastern Washington University in the fall.
“At first it was very upsetting — why all this now?” he said of having to slam on the brakes despite a fast car and big potential opportunity. “But looking at the bigger picture, it’s completely understandable that everything is shutdown. Racing is such a little thing compared to this.”
Nevertheless, he’ll be ready to race when the time comes and he’s not sitting idly by. Huffines works at Pacific CA Systems in Union Gap and went through a tiered assessment process with personal interviews, written essays and letters of recommendation with the Kulwicki program, which honors 1992 NASCAR Champion and Hall of Famer Alan Kulwicki.
Of the 15 semifinalists, only three live west of Wisconsin — Austin Herzog of Clovis, Calif., Kole Raz of Lake Oswego, Ore., and Huffines. Finalists would accrue on-track points but they would also be judged for other things and Huffines’ family involvement would be a good place to start.
A third-generation driver following his grandfather and father at Yakima Speedway, Huffines has three younger brothers who also race, the youngest two in quarter-midgets where Garrett got his start at age 6. Starting in 2008, Huffines had success at every level and grew an extensive youth resume.
It reached new heights at the 2019 Fall Classic, which drew one of its biggest crowds for drivers and fans on an idyllic day.
“That was by far my biggest victory and it was a real sense of accomplishment,” he said of the 100-lap Pro Late Model field that was stuffed with 38 cars. “I started eighth, got the lead on lap 14 and kept it the rest of the way. With so many great drivers, most of them who were racing before I was born, I’ll never forget it. It was an amazing day for our family.”
If you were one of those older drivers you might not appreciate a 17-year-old winning your main event. And Huffines, now 18, feels that vibe from time to time.
“Some of the older guys don’t like it and I know they maybe see me as a little punk,” he said. “But I also know there are others who respect me. I always compete hard but drive as safe as possible. I don’t get myself into anything I can’t handle.”
During the run-up to the Fall Classic, Huffines was plenty busy with school and more, like earning CWAC all-league honors in football for the second year in a row. As a 5-foot-9, 230-pound right guard, he helped pave the way for Rollin Levon’s 346-yard school-record performance against Grandview.
A full senior season is something he appreciates more than ever now.
“I got my football season in and got my senior night,” Huffines said. “I feel so bad for my classmates who may lose their whole season this spring. I know what it meant to me and I hope we get back to school soon so they can get out there.”
Get out there, indeed. For all seniors in baseball, softball, soccer, track, golf and tennis.
And for one with a fast car who knows how to drive it.
