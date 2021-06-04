Selah overcame an eight-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, rallying for a 77-74 victory against Davis in nonleague boys basketball action Friday night at Davis.
Noah Pepper and Jace Durand combined for 17 points in the decisive quarter in which the Vikings outscored the Pirates 21-10.
Pepper, the two-time reigning CWAC player of the year, scored a game-high 29 points with 13 in the opening quarter and nine in the fourth.
Durand tallied 12 of his 21 after halftime.
Teegan Garza added 16 points for the Viks.
Davis was led by standout juniors Robert Galindo and Dhantaye Bennett-Joe, who had 19 and 17 points, respectively. Freshman Brandon Lee Jr. added 12.
Galindo scored 10 points in the first quarter and Bennett-Joe knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as the Pirates opened a 25-20 after the first quarter.
Davis extended the lead to 11 going into halftime.
Garza netted 11 points — including three 3-pointers — in the third quarter as the Vikings began to chip away at the Pirates' lead.
Selah (10-0 CWAC) remains unbeaten this season. The Viks wrap up conference play by hosting Prosser at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and East Valley on Tuesday night.
Davis (3-1 CBBN) returns to conference action Saturday night when they entertain Moses Lake at 6:30.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 12, Mendez 3, Robert Galindo 19, Navarro 5, Garza 8, Brown 3, Anderson 7, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 17.
SELAH — Teegan Garza 16, Smith 0, Quincy 2, Kuhn 6, Jace Durand 21, Zambito 3, Noah Pepper 29, Young 0.
Selah=20=13=23=21=—=77
Davis=25=19=20=10=—=74