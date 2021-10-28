SELAH — Not much has come easy for Selah’s girls soccer team during an up and down season this fall.
That didn’t change Thursday night, when the Vikings held off a frantic late attack to beat Othello 3-2 in a CWAC semifinal. They avenged a 3-1 loss at Othello two weeks ago, which Allison Moultray said served as a “reality check” for the No. 2 seed.
Two straight shutouts followed, and the defense once again held strong for most of Selah’s third straight win. Only a penalty kick from a handball near the top of the box and Janelly Verduzco’s well-taken free kick from a tough angle beat a back line anchored by senior Maya Hall.
“That’s where we built our team from and so I have a lot of faith and confidence in every single player that’s out there,” Hall said. “I know the midfield plays a huge part in stopping the balls as well.”
Defensive midfielder Alexia Rodriguez-Burdeaux plays a key role in stopping the attack before it can even get to the defenders, who kept the Huskies in front of them all 80 minutes. Only one shot forced goalkeeper Lexi Grenz into a save, when the wind blew a cross dangerously toward the goal.
A similar play gave Selah the first goal of the game on a cross from senior midfielder Ashlyn Morford. The ball carried over everyone and hit the far post before going into the net for her team-best ninth goal of the season.
Sophomore forward Janae Hall came off the bench and scored just before halftime thanks to a great pass from Kennedy Cobb. Another well-placed assist, this time from Brooke Reiber, set up Allison Moultray for a point-blank volley to put the Vikings ahead 3-1 nine minutes into the second half.
“I thought that Brooke was having so many great crosses and I knew that one of them was going to go in,” Moultray said. “We were connecting really well.”
Reiber came off the field late with a minor injury, the most recent setback for a team struggling to stay healthy. Kara Bakker and Sophia Medina could only watch from the sideline and coach Josh Koreski said multiple other Vikings played through injuries to start the postseason.
But Maya Hall said that adversity’s helped make Selah stronger as it lost three CWAC matches this season while beating every team in the league at least once. Moultray agreed, and she’s confident if they keep playing with heart they can find a way to end No. 1 seed Ellensburg’s 15-match unbeaten streak in next Tuesday’s district final.
“I think our team has so much depth that even with injuries we still have a lot of chemistry,” Moultray said. “Our team’s really bonded.”
The Bulldogs beat East Valley 2-0 Thursday night thanks to two goals from freshman Jamison Philip. Her older sister, Dylan, leads the CWAC with 38 goals and failed to score for the first time since a season-opening 1-0 loss at Selah.
First half: 1, Selah, Ashlyn Morford, 29:00; 2, Othello, Janelly Verduzco (PK), 32:00. 3, Selah, Janae Hall (Kennedy Cobb), 38:00.
Second half: 4, Selah, Allison Moultray (Brooke Reiber), 49:00. 5, Othello, Verduzco (free kick), 77:00.
Saves: Jeweliana Pruneda (O) 1, Bresais Ybarra (O) 1; Lexi Grenz (S) 1.
