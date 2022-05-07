Selah baseball has won eight consecutive league titles and 17 in the last 22 years.
Year CWAC Place
2022 10-2 First
2021 11-1 First
2020 No season
2019 13-0 First
2018 16-2 First (tied)
2017 17-1 First
2016 17-1 First
2015 17-1 First
2014 17-1 First
2013 10-8 Sixth
2012 13-5 Third
2011 17-1 First
2010 16-2 First (tied)
2009 18-0 First
2008 16-2 First
2007 17-1 First
2006 9-3 Second
Year MVL Place
2005 8-4 Third
2004 14-0 First
2003 12-2 First (tied)
2002 10-4 Third
2001 11-1 First
2000 10-2 First (tied)
