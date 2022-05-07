Selah baseball has won eight consecutive league titles and 17 in the last 22 years.

Year CWAC Place

2022 10-2 First

2021 11-1 First

2020 No season

2019 13-0 First

2018 16-2 First (tied)

2017 17-1 First

2016 17-1 First

2015 17-1 First

2014 17-1 First

2013 10-8 Sixth

2012 13-5 Third

2011 17-1 First

2010 16-2 First (tied)

2009 18-0 First

2008 16-2 First

2007 17-1 First

2006 9-3 Second

Year MVL Place

2005 8-4 Third

2004 14-0 First

2003 12-2 First (tied)

2002 10-4 Third

2001 11-1 First

2000 10-2 First (tied)

