SELAH — Carter Seely threw a one-hitter and Selah charged into next week’s CWAC district championship game with a 13-1 semifinal victory over Othello on Saturday at Archer Field.
Senior Conner Dailey sparked the offense with a three-run base hit in the second inning and he added a two-run single that capped a five-run fourth inning.
Seely, a junior CWAC first-team all-league pitcher, retired the side in order and struck out two to finish the game in the fifth.
The top-seeded Vikings (16-5) advance to the championship game on Friday at Yakima County Stadium. Selah will face Ellensburg, a 4-0 winner over Ephrata in Saturday’s other semifinal, at 4 p.m. in the middle game of a tripleheader.
Selah highlights: Grant Chapman 1-1, 3 runs; Conner Dailey 2-2, 4 RBI; Brendan Berk 1-2, 2b; Carter Seely 1-2, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 6 K.
