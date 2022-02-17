Searchers continued to look for a West Valley woman who has been missing for almost a week.
Authorities believe 61-year-old Terrie Berglund-Dallman made it over a ridge and was heading toward Cowiche Mill Road, according to a Facebook post by Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Search crews found the sweatshirt she was wearing when she was last seen, Schilperoort said.
Berglund-Dallman, who has Parkinson’s disease, was reported missing Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, Schilperoort said. She was last seen near Tieton Drive and Homestead Road.
The county’s Search and Rescue Team, Civil Air Patrol members and searchers, dog teams and drone operators sent by the state Emergency Operations Center have been scouring the area looking for her.
Schilperoort said the search was ongoing Thursday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.