SEATTLE — The Seahawks are re-signing veteran guard Mike Iupati, which was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, adding to an already-stacked offensive line room.
A source confirmed that the move, which will give the Seahawks 17 offensive linemen on their current roster, is expected to happen.
Iupati, 33, has agreed to come back on a one-year deal, though no financial terms were immediately available.
Iupati, who played at Idaho and later had stints with the 49ers and Arizona, started 15 games last season for Seattle at left guard in his first year with the Seahawks but then missed the playoffs with a stinger/neck injury. However, that the team is re-signing Iupati indicates there are no urgent concerns about Iupati’s health.
Because Seattle already had 16 offensive linemen either signed, agreed to terms or having been tendered, it was unclear if Iupati was still in the team’s plans.
But Iupati is a favorite of line coach Mike Solari, who also coached Iupati when each was with the 49ers from 2010-14, and the team perceived him as playing well last season when he was healthy. He started the final 15 regular season games after missing the opener with a foot injury and his 1,015 snaps were the second-most of his career.
And bringing back Iupati could potentially foreshadow a pending move with center Justin Britt, especially in light of Seattle also having signed B.J. Finney as a free agent last month.
There was much speculation when he signed last month on a two-year deal worth up to $8 million that Finney could be in line to take over for Iupati at left guard.
Seattle withdraws offer to Turner: The Seahawks made a procedural move that allowed receiver Malik Turner to become a free agent, withdrawing a contract offer the team had given him last month.
However, indications are that Turner may return to the Seahawks, possibly signing a split contract along the lines of what guard Jordan Simmons did earlier this year.
Wilson, Ciara reveal gender on social media: It was back in January that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara announced via social media that they were expecting the couple’s second biological child.
On Tuesday, Wilson and Ciara let the world know what gender the child will be — a boy. The boy will join the daughter the two had together, Sienna Princess, who was born in April 2017. Wilson is also the stepfather of Ciara’s son, Future Jr.