RENTON — Seahawks running back Chris Carson has had surgery on his neck and is hopeful he will be able to play football again in 2022, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.
“He sounds very positive about coming back from this,” Carroll said. “(He’s) really anxious to get back with his guys, and he sounded good for, you know, what he just went through.”
The Seahawks announced last month that Carson, out since early October, would miss the remainder of the season. Carroll previously described the injury as “a disk issue that needs to be fused.”
The Seahawks are hopeful Carson can return sometime in late spring.
Carson, 27, was the Seahawks’ leading rusher each of the past three seasons. He played in just four games this season, rushing for 232 yards on 54 carries.
Meanwhile, starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, did not participate in practice Wednesday and his availability for Sunday’s game at the Rams remains up in the air.
“We won’t know for a couple days,” Carroll said.
Jake Curhan, an undrafted rookie out of Cal, made his first NFL start in Shell’s place Sunday in the win over Houston.
