FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit. The Detroit Lions have released defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison. The Lions announced the move Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski. File)