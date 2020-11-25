Yakima math instructor publishes seventh and eighth books of punny wordplay

The Yakima professor who enjoys playing with words when he’s not teaching college math has published two more books of fun puns.
Ben Mayo, a math instructor at Yakima Valley College, has continued to produce puns during the coronavirus pandemic. Volumes seven and eight of “What’s the Difference Between ...? Yet Another Collection of Twisted Phrases Leading to Bad Puns” will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Encore Books, 415 W. Walnut St. in Yakima.
Mayo has also created a board game based on his puns. Along with his books, a few copies of the board game will be available.
Social distancing and face coverings are required at Encore, along with state-imposed limits on capacity. For more information, call 509-457-4660 or email 27benjo@gmail.com.
Mayo’s ideas for puns come from words or expressions he comes across in everyday conversation. He has taught at the college for more than 30 years and has also written two math textbooks he uses in class. He has published his books of about 100 word-play puns every several months.
Here are some excerpts from the two new volumes.
• What’s the difference between a vaccine typically given in or around October and a worn-out chimney pipe?
One is a flu shot and the other is a shot flue.
• What’s the difference between a cradle for infants and a method of securing a fish of the largemouth variety?
One is a bassinet and the other is to net a bass.
• What’s the difference between lenses worn directly on the eyes and an IRS scam?
One is contacts and the other is a tax con.
• What’s the difference between a “subordinate” group of words that can’t stand alone as a sentence and one of Santa’s offspring?
One is a dependent clause and the other is a Claus’s dependent.
• What’s the difference between poorly draining water basins and folk dancers’ percussive footwear moving together at the same time?
One is clogged sinks and the other is synced clogs.
• What’s the difference between a non-amateur’s entitlements and an author who pens stories in the style of everyday speech?
One is a pro’s rights and the other writes prose.