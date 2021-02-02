Yakima arts organizations launch new SCENE columns

You’ll be seeing some new bylines in this section this year.
Since launching the SCENE section in 2017, we’ve depended heavily on contributions from our partners in the local arts and entertainment community. Their perspective, as participants in that world rather than mere observers, has been valuable and illuminating.
Starting with this week’s section, we’re expanding those offerings to include some new contributors. The Seasons Performance Hall, The Capitol Theatre and the Warehouse Theatre Company will join the Yakima Symphony Orchestra in contributing columns. Each week one of those four arts nonprofits will have space to inform readers of things such as upcoming shows and important people and issues in their fields.
The Arts Scene, David Lynx’s weekly take on visual arts, will remain a weekly fixture.
While this means the YSO’s column, Forte, will appear less frequently (it’s been there every week since 2017), it also means we’ll hear from a broader section of the local arts scene. This week we’ll run Forte as well as The Seasons’ new column, Notes from the Seasons. Next week will be Forte alone. The following week’s SCENE will feature a contribution from The Capitol Theatre. The week after that we’ll run the first of our new Warehouse Theatre Company columns. Then the whole rotation will repeat.
We think you’re going to like it.