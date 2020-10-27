Weekend Pick: Dia de los Muertos in Tieton

We haven’t done a Weekend Pick since March, mostly because there just hasn’t been much going on the past seven months in terms of local arts and entertainment.
Lately, though, there’s more and more. The Seasons Performance Hall has livestream concerts nearly every weekend. Last week, Yakima Valley Hops had a Fresh Hop Pick-up Party so people could still enjoy fresh hop ale this year. And the Union Gap Corn Maze has continued its annual tradition of outdoor movie double-features every Friday in October.
There’s enough happening that it’s time to start highlighting some of it again, starting with this week’s Weekend Pick, the Dia de los Muertos celebration at Mighty Tieton.
Like everything, it’s different this year. But it is very much still happening. And Dia de los Muertos, an annual Mexican tradition celebrating and remembering the dead, has added emotional resonance this year because of the thousands of people who’ve died from COVID-19 in this country — including 244 in Yakima County as of Tuesday.
Tieton Arts & Humanities will honor their lives and those of many others with a smaller celebration this year. Instead of the crowds that normally fill the Mighty Tieton Warehouse to check out the annual community altar, only small groups will be allowed. But, as always, there will be a new sand painting from Fulgencio Lazo, a Oaxacan artist who works out of Seattle. The altar will be loaded with photos and trinkets honoring the community’s dead. And there will be arts and crafts (though this time in to-go kits).
The mood, which is always more celebratory than somber, may be a little different this year. But it may be all the richer for that.
If you go
What: Dia de los Muertos by Tieton Arts & Humanities
When: Noon-3 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 22
Where: Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. in Tieton
Admission: Free
Information: www.mightytieton.com