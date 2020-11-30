We need to celebrate Christmas this year more than ever

So I’ve been talking with all of my friends lately (well, uh, reading Twitter and listening to podcasts), and it seems the general consensus even among year-in-year-out Grinches and Scrooges is that we have to dial up the holiday cheer this year.
People who in a normal year would complain that the Christmas season started in November were this year pretty much ready to trade jack-o’-lanterns for Christmas trees the day after Halloween. And that’s cool. I get it. The need to find something celebratory in the midst of a global pandemic that’s almost a year old is perfectly reasonable and human. My family’s tree is already up and decorated. Our stockings are hung by the chimney with care. We’re playing the Phil Spector album pretty much every day. It’s as Christmasy as we can get it. We’ve even been wearing our matching family Christmas pajamas — mine is a onesie — which is something I might be inclined to bah-humbug were we not so in need of something (ANYTHING) cheery.
So home is pretty much a magical Christmas village at this point. But there’s a problem: A lot of our normal methods of celebrating don’t take place at home, they take place in public, and they don’t work in a pandemic. We can’t line the streets 10 people deep, shoulder to shoulder to watch a lighted parade, for instance. We can’t all attend the holiday show at The Warehouse Theatre or pack into our favorite annual holiday bazaar in search of this year’s perfect gift. We can’t even gather with out-of-town family.
It’s a bummer. But, by god, we are going to find a way. We are going to celebrate the holidays hard this year, even if it’s only to keep our minds off the broader state of the world. And we here at SCENE are dedicated to doing our part. This week, we feature a roundup of public events that ARE happening this year. Next week, we’ll have our annual local gift guide. And the week after that, we’ll have our annual additions to the running list of Christmas Songs That are Actually Good. So try to be merry, all right?
Here’s what’s happening around town in the next couple of weeks.
Holiday Light Fest
5-9 p.m. each day through Sunday;
1301 S. Fair Ave.; $10 per car, $20 limos
and buses; www.fairfun.com, 509-248-7160
This drive-thru light display boasts a dozen different stations including the North Pole and Candyland. There are concessions for sale, miles upon miles of lights and plenty of holiday creativity. Plus Santa’s there, too.
Warehouse Theatre Kids Company virtual productions
Thursday-Saturday each of the next three weeks, plus a Christmas Eve finale; free; www.warehousetheatrecompany.org
The younger members of Yakima’s community theater company put together a series of holiday short plays, with a new one debuting each of the next three Thursdays and remaining available through the following Saturday. They’re free to access at www.warehousetheatrecompany.org and will be compiled into a one-day Christmas Eve finale.
Santa at the Valley Mall
No-contact photos with Santa from 1-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; virtual visits with Santa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays through Dec. 23; $10 deposit for no-contact photos, $24.95 for virtual visits; reservations required for either; www.shopatvalleymall.com, 509-469-9308
Santa’s got to take precautions, too. He can’t afford to get sick right before the big night. But he still wants to see you and hear what you want under your tree. You can do that in person, without contact, at the mall. Or you can do it from home via Zoom.
Let’s Light Up Zillah
Ongoing, with judging set for Dec. 14; www.facebook.com/zillahchamber, www.cityofzillah.us, 509-829-5151
No fewer than 22 homes and businesses are signed up to compete in this lights-
display contest. Maps are available online at the city’s website or the chamber of commerce’s Facebook page.
Pet pics with Santa (or the Grinch)
Noon-4 p.m. each of the next two Saturdays and Sundays; EarthWise Pet Yakima, 6530 W. Nob Hill Blvd, Suite 100; by donation with proceeds benefiting Wags To Riches animal rescue; www.facebook.com/EarthWisePetYakima, 509-367-6123
I love this idea. Just think of how happy your dog will look posing with Santa. And think of how disinterested and above-it-all your cat will look posing with the Grinch.
Christmas trucks in Selah
5:30 p.m. Friday; starting at Southern Avenue and South First Street; www.facebook.com/SelahDowntown
In lieu of a normal holiday lighted parade, the Selah Downtown Association will welcome the famed Yakima Christmas Trucks for a drive through town. The association has the map on its Facebook page. Organizers are asking viewers to mask up and keep their distance from each other.
Drive-thru letters to Santa
5-8 p.m. Saturday; free; Yakima Public Works facility, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.
There will be music. There will be trucks decorated with holiday lights. There will be a mailbox where kids can drive by and drop a letter to Santa. Pretty darn cheery.
Sunnyside community lighted parade
5:30 p.m. Saturday; neighborhoods throughout Sunnyside; free
The famous Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade is canceled this year. But a handful of locals came up with the idea to decorate vehicles on their own and drive through as much of the town as they could. You can check out the Facebook event page for more details.
Sunnyside Light Up the Night Contest
Monday through Dec. 14; free; www.facebook.com/SunnysideRotary, 509-305-1481
Registration ends Monday for those who’d like to participate in this Lower Valley city’s home-decorating contest. Judging is set for Dec. 14. The winner gets $500 in cash, but really the winners are all of us who get to see the contest.
Union Gap reverse parade
6 p.m. Dec. 13; Main Street between Valley Mall Boulevard and Old Town Road; https://uniongapwa.gov/
Instead of lining the streets, guests at this parade will do the parading themselves, driving around a lineup of stationary floats and decorated vehicles. Guests will gather in the Sears parking lot at the Valley Mall and line up for their trip around the parade.