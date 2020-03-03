Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• FX on Hulu is now the streaming home for dozens of FX Original shows going back decades, as well as with new FX shows (available to stream a day after their cable debut) and streaming originals. The science fiction series “Devs” (2020, not rated) from filmmaker Alex Garland debuts exclusively on FX on Hulu (two episodes streaming, new episodes each Thursday). Also new are the debut episodes of FX comedies “Breeders” (2020, not rated) with Martin Freeman and Jayda Eyles as new parents, and “Dave” (2020, not rated) with Lil Dicky as an aspiring rapper.
• Also on Hulu is the new documentary series “Hillary” (2020, not rated), an in-depth portrait of Hillary Clinton by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nanette Burstein. All four episodes now streaming on Hulu.
• The new crime drama “ZeroZeroZero” (2020, TV-MA) takes on the global drug trade as it tracks a shipment of cocaine and the players involved around the globe. In English, Spanish and Italian with subtitles; eight episodes streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
• “Babylon Berlin” (Germany, 2020, TV-MA, with subtitles), a lavish, award-winning crime drama set in 1929 Berlin, returns to Netflix for a third season, which begins with a murder in a movie studio. Twelve episodes.
• Steven Spielberg revives his 1980s anthology series with a whole new slate of “Amazing Stories” streaming on Apple TV Plus. The first five episodes are now available; new episodes roll out over the next five weeks.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• The crime thriller “Queen & Slim” (2019, R), which stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya, is a based-on-a-true-story drama. “Dark Waters” (2019, PG-13) stars Mark Ruffalo.
• Available the same day as select theaters nationwide is “The Jesus Rolls” (2020, not rated) with John Turturro reprising his role from “The Big Lebowski.”
NETFLIX
• Mark Wahlberg stars in the Netflix Original action comedy “Spenser Confidential” (2020, R), premiering Friday.
• MMA fighter Gina Carano turns big screen action star in Steven Soderbergh’s “Haywire” (2011, R).
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Benedict Cumberbatch produces and stars in the five-part miniseries “Patrick Melrose” (2018, TV-MA).
OTHER STREAMS
• Chadwick Boseman is “Black Panther” (2018, PG-13) in the first Marvel superhero movie built around a black hero. Now streaming on Disney Plus.
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• “Queen and Slim,” “Dark Waters.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.