Now Streaming:

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• The documentary “Athlete A” (2020, PG-13) explores the abuse perpetrated by USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar through the stories of the young women he betrayed, the journalists who uncovered the story, and the culture that enabled his continued abuse. Streaming on Netflix.
• Matthew Rhys is “Perry Mason” (2020, TV-MA) in this prequel series, which imagines the origins of the famed lawyer as a seedy, cynical private detective in depression-era Los Angeles. It has nothing to do with the original novels or the popular TV series with Raymond Burr, but it’s a stylish production, handsome and shadowy, with a dark mystery at the center. Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) and John Lithgow co-star in the limited series. New episodes arrive Sunday nights on HBO Max and all HBO platforms.
• Alfre Woodard plays a prison warden cracking under the burden of overseeing the execution of death row prisoners in the drama “Clemency” (2019, R), costarring Aldis Hodge and Richard Schiff. Streaming on Hulu.
• Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in “Ford v Ferrari” (2019, PG-13), which retells the true story of the Ford Racing Team taking on the Italian champions at the 1966 Le Mans race. It won Oscars for film editing and sound editing. On HBO Max and all HBO platforms.
• Binge alert: All 23 seasons of “South Park” (1997-2019, TV-MA), the cheerfully rude, satirically minded, cult animated comedy from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are now available to stream on HBO Max.
• Classic pick: With baseball still a long ways off, if at all, perhaps the beloved “The Pride of the Yankees” (1942) starring Gary Cooper as New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig can help ease the intermission. This Oscar-nominated story of the American Dream is pure Hollywood: craft, sentimentalism and star power wrapped in an irresistible drama. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Criterion Channel.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Jon Stewart writes and directs “Irresistible” (2020, R), a political satire starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne as campaign strategists who bring national political theater to a small town mayoral race. Originally slated for theaters, it debuts as a premium video on demand rental.
• The drama “Burden” (2018, R) stars Forest Whitaker as a small-town priest who helps a member of the KKK (Garett Hedlund) leave his violent past.
NETFLIX
• Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play small town singers with big dreams in “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (2020, not rated), a comedy set in the world’s biggest song contest. Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan and Demi Lovato co-star.
• In the romantic comedy “Straight Up” (2019, not rated), a brilliant, obsessive-compulsive gay man who believes he might not be gay enters a relationship with a struggling actress that’s all talk and no sex.
• Streaming TV: The nonfiction series “Home Game: Season 1” (not rated) explores unique and sometimes dangerous traditional sports from cultures around the world.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• “My Spy” (2020, PG-13), an action comedy starring Dave Bautista as a CIA agent with a tag-along 9-year-old girl, bypasses theaters for a streaming debut Friday.
• All four seasons of the family sitcom “Life in Pieces” (2016-2019, TV-14) with Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt and Dianne Wiest are now available.
HBO MAX
• The second season of the offbeat DC Universe series “Doom Patrol” (TV-MA) and the third season of the TBS cult series “Search Party” (TV-MA) debut simultaneously on HBO Max. New episodes drop every Thursday.
OTHER STREAMS
• “Isolation Stories” offers four short dramas about families coping with isolation during the COVID-19 crisis. The British series makes its stateside debut on BritBox.
• The second season of Jordan Peele’s revival of “The Twilight Zone” (TV-MA) is now streaming on CBS All Access, with new episodes each Thursday.
REDBOX
• “Burden,” “The Legion.”
