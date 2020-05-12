Now Streaming: Who needs period accuracy? Not 'The Great'

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Elle Fanning plays Russian Empress Catherine the Great in “The Great” (TV-MA), a satirical take on the rise of the legendary 18th century ruler. The series, created by Tony McNamara (Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “The Favourite”), gleefully ignores period accuracy to create a raucous portrait of court intrigue and political machinations as the naïve young bride to the childish and tyrannical Peter (Nicholas Hoult) becomes a savvy political animal. This is costume drama as bawdy slapstick satire, lavishly produced and “intentionally ahistorical,” giving the series permission to mix modern sensibilities with period detail. All 10 episodes streaming on Hulu starting Friday.
• The limited series “I Know This Much Is True” (TV-MA), based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, stars Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers: troubled Dominic, who suffers from schizophrenia, and the protective, angry Thomas, who battles to free his brother from the prison Dominic has been sent to after inflicting serious self-harm. Filmmaker Derek Cianfrance (“Blue Valentine”) adapts the novel and directs all six episodes, and Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn, Archie Panjabi and Rosie O’Donnell costar. New episodes on HBO each Sunday.
• “Becoming” (2020, PG), a documentary portrait of Michelle Obama, follows the former first lady across the country as she promotes her memoir. Along with exclusive interviews, remembrances and public appearances, the documentary also shows Obama in conversation with the folks she meets along the way, giving audiences a glimpse into her nature outside of the glare of the national spotlight. Streaming on Netflix.
• “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” (2020, TV-14) revives the Netflix comedy created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for an interactive wedding special that gives audiences the power to choose the journey of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) as she goes up against her nemesis (Jon Hamm) while preparing for her wedding. Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane are back in the reunion special with guest star Daniel Radcliffe. Streaming on Netflix.
• “The Last Narc” (2020, TV-MA) investigates the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA. All four parts of the nonfiction limited series are streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville play a married couple facing a cancer crisis in “Ordinary Love” (2020, R), and Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield star in the romantic drama “The Photograph” (2020, PG-13).
• A Sicilian mafia soldier (Pierfrancesco Favino) hiding in Brazil betrays the mob and helps take down the Cosa Nostra in Marco Bellocchio’s “The Traitor” (Italy, 2019, R, with subtitles), a drama based on a true story.
• Available direct to video on demand is “Capone” (2020, R) starring Tom Hardy as the aging Chicago crime boss as he loses his mind to dementia. Linda Cardellini and Kyle MacLachlan co-star in the film directed by Josh Trank.
• Also new are “Proximity” (2020, not rated), a science fiction mystery about a NASA scientist determined to prove he was abducted by aliens; and “Castle in the Ground” (2020, not rated), a drama set in the opioid crisis starring Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots.
• Premium VOD: The animated “Scoob!” (2020, PG) tells the origin story of Scooby Doo and Shaggy with a twist of mystery and global apocalypse. The voice case includes Will Forte, Gina Rodrigiez, Amanda Seyfried and Zac Effron.
NETFLIX
• A British woman (Laura Haddock) travels to Spain to solve the murder of her DJ brother in the crime drama “White Lines” (Friday, not rated).
• The true crime documentary series “Trial by Media” (TV-MA) looks at how key high-profile trials have been influenced by TV and newspaper coverage.
• Dustin Hoffman directs “Quartet” (2012, PG-13) starring Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly and Pauline Collins as retired opera singers.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• The documentary series “Regular Heroes” (2020, 13+) profiles health care workers, first responders and other essential workers in the coronavirus crisis. New episodes each Friday.
• Jennifer Garner is an international spy and double agent in “Alias: Complete Series” (2001-2006, TV-14), created by J.J. Abrams and co-starring Bradley Cooper and Victor Garber.
HBO NOW
• Think of “Downton Abbey” (2019, PG), the big screen sequel to the British TV series, as the show’s grandest episode ever.
OTHER STREAMS
• The crime drama “Hightown” (2020, TV-MA), set in the fishing and tourist culture of the Massachusetts coast, is on all Starz platforms with new episodes each Sunday.
• Martin Freeman is a police detective on the trail of a serial killer in “A Confession” (2019, not rated), a limited series from England now on BritBox.
• Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reunite for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019, PG), now streaming on Disney Plus.
• CBS All Access adds 100 classic and contemporary movies to its streaming service, including Oscar winners “The Godfather” (1972, R) and “The Godfather Part II” (1974, R) and Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “To Catch a Thief” (1955).
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• “Bird of Prey,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Call of the Wild,” “The Photograph,” “Vivarium.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.