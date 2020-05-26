Now Streaming: Welcome HBO Max, and check out 'Space Force'

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services — including the new HBO Max..
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• HBO Max, a new streaming service that marries HBO’s programming with the Warner Bros. movie and TV catalog, launches this week with the entire runs of the hit sitcoms “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” and a collection of HBO Max original shows, from the romantic comedy anthology series “Love Life” with Anna Kendrick to a new series of “Looney Tunes Cartoons” and “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo” to go with HBO’s “Sesame Street” for kids.
Subscribers also get all of HBO’s programming; CW shows “Batwoman,” “Nancy Drew” and “Katy Keene”; “Doom Patrol” from DC Universe; the complete run of BBC’s “Doctor Who” revival; “Pretty Little Liars” for teens and tweens; and “Rick and Morty” for big kids. Movies available at launch include “Wonder Woman” (2017, PG-13) with Gal Gadot, the beloved musical fantasy “Wizard of Oz” (1939), American classics “Citizen Kane” (1941) and “Casablanca” (1942), and 20 films from Japan’s Studio Ghibli animation house, including “My Neighbor Totoro” (Japan, 1988, with subtitles) and Academy Award winner “Spirited Away” (Japan, 2001, with subtitles).
If you currently subscribe to HBO on cable or HBO Now, you may get instant access to HBO Max; check with your provider. New subscribers can go to hbomax.com for more details.
• Steve Carell plays a career officer put in charge of creating a new branch of the military in “Space Force” (not rated). Chaos, naturally, ensues. It’s Carell’s first series since leaving “The Office” and he created it with “The Office” showrunner Greg Daniels. Lisa Kudrow, Noah Emmerich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Fred Willard and John Malkovich co-star in the half-hour comedy. Ten episodes streaming on Netflix starting Friday.
• “The Vast Of Night” (2020, PG-13), an indie sci-fi thriller set in 1950s New Mexico, leans on mood and eerie atmosphere as it tells a story of two savvy teenagers (Jake Horowitz and Sierra McCormick) on the local radio station night shift investigating the strange manifestations of a UFO arrival. The film, which played to great acclaim in 2019 film festivals (it won the Audience Award at Slamdance), debuts directly on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.
• Adam Sandler gives one of his finest performances as a New York jeweler and gambling addict in “Uncut Gems” (2019, R), an indie drama and character piece from the Safdie Bros. driven by adrenaline and nervous energy. Though overlooked for Oscar nominations, it won acclaim for Sandler’s performance and numerous awards from critics groups. Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, The Weeknd and NBA center Kevin Garnett costar. Streaming on Netflix.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• “The Invisible Man” (2020, R) with Elisabeth Moss reimagines the horror classic as a modern drama of domestic violence. Leigh Whannell writes and directs the acclaimed thriller. Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid costar.
• “The High Note” (2020, PG-13), a music drama starring Tracee Ellis Ross as a superstar diva and Dakota Johnson as the personal assistant who encourages her to follow her instincts, debuts directly to VOD at a premium price.
NETFLIX
• The documentary limited series “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” (2020, not rated) gives voice to the survivors of the tycoon and serial sex abuser.
HULU
• New episodes of the new National Geographic limited series “Barkskins” (not rated) about settlers in a 17th century French colony in North America arrive each Tuesday.
HBO MAX/HBO NOW
• Hide and seek is a killer in “Ready or Not” (2019, R), a darkly comic thriller starring Samara Weaving as a bride marked for sacrifice by her new family.
OTHER STREAMS
• BritBox presents the complete “BBC Television Shakespeare” collection of all 37 plays, from “All’s Well that Ends Well” to “A Winter’s Tale,” made over seven years between 1978 and 1985 with some of Britain’s finest stage and screen performers, among them Claire Bloom, John Gielgud, Derek Jacobi and Helen Mirren.
• “Central Park” (2020, TV-14), an animated musical comedy from “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard, is on Apple TV Plus.
• “Sidewalk Stories” (1989, R), a touching contemporary silent movie from filmmaker Charles Lane, streams on Criterion Channel.
NEW ON DISC
• “The Invisible Man,” “Wildlife,” “Endings, Beginnings,” “Once Were Brothers: Robby Robertson and The Band.”
REDBOX
• “The Invisible Man,” “Training Day.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.