Now Streaming: Superheroes, Muppets and teenage girls

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• The second season of the dysfunctional superhero series “The Umbrella Academy” opens with the characters scattered through the 1960s before being reunited to stop the apocalypse (again). This season picks up the pace and offers more teamwork (now that they’ve worked through some issues), delivering on the promise of the first season. (Netflix, Friday)
• Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and the gang are back on the small screen in “Muppets Now” (TV-G), a six-episode sketch comedy series that brings the show back to it anarchic roots with fast-paced sketch comedy and irreverent, anarchic humor. And where the original “The Muppet Show” lampooned the TV variety show, this new incarnation goofs on the streaming world and YouTube videos. New episodes each Friday. (Disney Plus, Friday)
• Four teenage girls team up to take revenge on their enemies in “Get Even: Season 1” (TV-PG), a British high school thriller based on the “Don’t Get Mad” book series by Gretchen McNeil. When one of their targets is murdered, they realize someone is trying to frame them. The BBC series makes its U.S. premiere. (Netflix)
• Edward Norton directs and stars as a detective with Tourette’s in “Motherless Brooklyn” (2019, R), an offbeat private eye drama adapted by Norton from the award-winning novel by Jonatan Lethem. Norton reimagined the novel with the blessing of the author, setting it in the corruption of 1950s New York City and drawing on the buried history of the city’s racist planning policy, and brings sharp intelligence to what is a passionate labor of love. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Bobby Cannavale and Willem Dafoe co-star. It disappeared too quickly from theaters last year, so take this opportunity to catch up with it. (HBO Max and all HBO platforms)
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried play a couple that moves into a vacation home possessed by a sinister force in “You Should Have Left” (2020, R).
• Romany Malco writes, directs and stars in “Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison” (2020, not rated), a comedy about an ex-convict determined to become a motivational speaker.
• Debuting direct to video on demand are the documentaries “Rebuilding Paradise” (2020, not rated) from Ron Howard, about the California town destroyed in the 2018 wildfires; and “The Fight” (2020, not rated), focused on a team of ACLU lawyers taking on threats to American civil rights.
NETFLIX
• Hannah Marks and Liana Liberato play romantic rivals who become best friends in the indie comedy “Banana Split” (2020, TV-MA).
• The documentary short “The Speed Cubers” (2020, not rated) focuses on two rival champions in the competitive sport of solving Rubik’s Cubes who became close friends.
• Streaming TV: “Shameless: Season 10” (2019, TV-MA) continues the raucous and unexpectedly addictive Showtime series about a struggling Chicago family.
• Animation: “Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Chapter 1” (not rated) is a prequel series about the origins of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Streaming TV: “Animal Kingdom: Season 4 (2019, TV-MA) continues the dark drama of a family of professional criminals run by their ruthless mother (Ellen Barkin).
HULU
• “Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Season 1” (not rated) features British chef Jamie Oliver creating home meals from simple ingredients.
• O-T Fagbenle creates and stars in “Maxxx: Season 1” (2017-2020) as a former boy band star attempting a comeback.
HBO MAX
• True stories: “Stockton on My Mind” (2020, TV-14) profiles 26-year-old Stockton mayor Michael Tubbs as he tries to bring social and economic change to his California town. (All HBO platforms)
OTHER STREAMS
• Beyoncé’s feature-length “visual album” “Black is King” (2020, TV-14) reimagines the lessons of “The Lion King” for today’s youth. (Disney Plus, Friday)
• “Red Dwarf: The Promised Land” (2020, not rated) reunites the cast of the cult science fiction comedy for a 90-minute special. (BritBox)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE section.