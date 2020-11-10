Now Streaming: Sofia Loren, Greta Thunberg light up the screen

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Screen legend Sophia Loren stars in her first feature in a decade as a Holocaust survivor who takes in an orphaned immigrant (Ibrahima Gueye) who robbed her in “The Life Ahead” (Italy, 2020, PG-13, with subtitles). The touching drama of tough love across generations and cultures offers a vibrant portrait of life in an Italian neighborhood and a clear-eyed portrait of senility in the aging widow. It’s adapted from the novel by Romain Gary, which was previously made into the Oscar-winning drama “Madame Rosa,” and directed by Edoardo Ponti, Loren’s son. (Netflix, Friday)
• The documentary “I Am Greta” (2020, not rated) profiles Greta Thunberg, the teenage activist whose high school strike for the climate evolved into a global movement. Filmmaker Nathan Grossman began the documentary before the quiet, shy Swedish girl became internationally famous and offers viewers a look at her family life. (Hulu, Friday)
• A talented high school kid (Otto Farrant) is drafted into becoming a secret agent in “Alex Rider,” a young adult spy series from England based on the books by Anthony Horowitz. The first season sends the junior James Bond to a mysterious academy for the problem children of the world’s elite. (Amazon Prime and IMDb TV, Friday)
• The limited series “A Teacher” (TV-MA), expanded by creator Hannah Fidell from her 2013 indie feature, follows a reckless high school teacher (Kate Mara) whose flirtation with a handsome student (Nick Robinson) spirals into something far beyond inappropriate. The first three episodes are now available; new episodes drop Monday nights. (FX on Hulu)
• Filmed over the course of five years, the documentary “Transhood” (2020, TV-14) follows the lives of four young people and their families as they each navigate growing up transgender in Kansas City. (HBO Max)
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• “Bill and Ted Face the Music” (2020, PG-13) reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as middle-aged fathers in arrested adolescence who go on a new excellent adventure with their teenage daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine).
• The action comedy “Chick Fight” (2020, R) stars Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin.
• The coming-of-age drama “My Summer as a Goth” (2020, not rated) is set and was shot in Portland.
• “Out Stealing Horses” (Norway, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) with Stellan Skarsgård, is based on the novel by Norwegian author Per Petterson.
• Premium VOD: David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie star in “Come Away” (2020, PG), a family drama that reimagines the heroes of “Peter Pan” and “Alice in Wonderland” as siblings who create their own fantasy worlds. Anna Chancellor, Michael Caine, Derek Jacobi, Clarke Peters and Gugu Mbatha-Raw co-star in the live action film from “Brave” director Brenda Chapman.
• “Jungleland” (2020, R) stars Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell as brothers who put everything on the line in a no-holds-barred boxing match.
NETFLIX
• Arriving Sunday is the fourth season of “The Crown” (TV-MA), which adds Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher to the cast.
• “Fruitvale Station” (2013, R), the Sundance award-winning debut from filmmaker Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”), is a devastating drama based on the unprovoked killing of an unarmed young black man (Michael B. Jordan) by transit officers in Oakland.
• The four-part docudrama series “The Liberator” (not rated) uses animation to chronicle one of the bloodiest battles in the Allied liberation of Europe in World War II.
• Holiday trimmings: “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (2020, TV-PG, Friday) with Forest Whitaker and Keegan-Michael Key, and the romance comedy “Dash & Lily: Season 1” (TV-14), based on the young adult book series, are this week’s seasonal entries.
• Kid stuff: The animated “Trash Truck: Season 1” (TV-Y) follows the adventures of an imaginative 6-year-old boy and a giant trash truck.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• “James May: Oh Cook: Season 1” (not rated) is a cooking show for people who don’t think they can cook.
HULU
• The new foodie series “Eater’s Guide to the World: Season 1” (not rated) includes a tour of Seattle restaurants.
• Streaming TV: New seasons of the ABC dramas “Grey’s Anatomy” (TV-14) and “Station 19” (TV-14) stream a day after their network debuts.
HULU/PEACOCK
• Episodes of the new seasons of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (TV-14) and Dick Wolf’s interconnected shows “Chicago Fire” (TV-14), “Chicago P.D.” (TV-14), and “Chicago Med” (TV-14) stream a day after their network debuts.
HBO MAX/HBO NOW
• Ambitious young traders compete for permanent positions in a major financial firm in London in “Industry: Season 1” (TV-14). New episodes Monday nights. (All HBO platforms)
OTHER STREAMS
• Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly are astronauts in training in the comedy “Moonbase 8: Season 1” (TV-14). (Showtime Anytime)
• The nonfiction series “Becoming You: Season 1” (2020, TV-G) explores how the first 2,000 days of life shapes a child’s development. (Apple TV Plus)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE.