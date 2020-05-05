Now Streaming: 'Skywalker' completes 'Star Wars' saga at full tilt

Here's what's new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (2019, PG-13) brings the final trilogy in the odyssey begun by George Lucas in the original 1977 "Star Wars" to its conclusion with a roller coaster ride of a science fiction adventure. J.J. Abrams directs the finale, which brings Skywalker apostle Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Vader acolyte Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) together to save … well, the universe. No, it's not the best of the series, and Abrams relies on cliché over invention, but it sure does move at a breakneck pace. Now available on Disney Plus, making the entire nine-movie series (plus the two spinoffs) available to subscribers.
• Music, family and the French underworld collide in "The Eddy" (2020, not rated, with subtitles), a limited series starring André Holland as a retired American musician who opens a jazz club in modern-day Paris. As he attempts to put together a house band that he can be proud of, his business manager (Tahar Rahim of "A Prophet") keeps the criminal world at bay. Joanna Kulig ("Cold War") costars as the club chanteuse and Amandla Stenberg is Holland's teenage daughter, who unexpectedly shows up. Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle co-produces and directs the first two episodes of the lavish, music-filled production created by Jack Thorne (who adapted "His Dark Materials" for HBO). Eight episodes streaming on Netflix starting Friday.
• "The Hustle" (2019, PG-13) reworks "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" for Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, who play con artists on the French Riviera who target men and go to war with each other in a comic battle of wiles. It streams on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.
• The documentary "Spaceship Earth" (2020) chronicles the story of the eight volunteers who spent two years isolated inside Biosphere 2, a giant replica of the earth's ecosystem, in 1991. On video on demand, cable on demand and streaming on Hulu starting Friday.
• "Solar Opposites" (2020, not rated), an animated comedy from "Rick & Morty" veterans Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, follows a family of aliens who take refuge in suburban America. Eight episodes on Hulu.
• "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill" (2020, not rated), the latest comedy special from the stand-up comedy legend, is on Netflix.
PAY PER VIEW/VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Vin Diesel plays a soldier brought back from the dead in the comic book action thriller "Bloodshot" (2020, PG-13), costarring Eiza Gonzalez and Guy Pearce.
• Also new is the satirical comedy "Greed" (2020, R) with Steve Coogan and Isla Fischer; the revisionist fairy tale horror "Gretel & Hansel" (2020, PG-13) with Sophia Lillis and Alice Krige; and the music drama "I Still Believe" (2020, PG) with Britt Robertson and "Riverdale" star K.J. Apa as Christian music celebrity Jeremy Camp.
• Available direct to video on demand is "A Good Woman is Hard to Find" (2019, not rated), a crime thriller from Northern Ireland starring Sarah Bolger as a single mom battling a gangster who invades her home.
NETFLIX
• Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return Friday in the second season of "Dead to Me" (TV-MA).
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman and Jeffrey Wright star in "The Goldfinch" (2019, R), an adaptation of Donna Tartt's best-selling novel.
HBO NOW
• The documentary "Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind" (2020, TV-14), produced by Wood's daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, looks at the life and career of the legendary actress.
OTHER STREAMS
• The fifth season of the high finance drama "Billions" (TV-MA) is now streaming, with new episodes arriving Sundays on all Showtime platforms.
• Debi Mazar plays Hollywood movie star Ava Gardner in "Arde Madrid: Burn Madrid Burn" (Spain, with subtitles), a limited series set in 1961 Spain. Two episodes on MHZ with new episodes each Tuesday.
• "Beanpole" (Russia, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), an award-winning drama set in the ruins of postwar Leningrad, makes its streaming debut on MUBI, a curated service for cinephiles that offers 30-day streams of a new film every day.
• Criterion Channel presents the recently rediscovered and restored "Cane River" (1982, not rated), a love story set in the Mississippi Delta produced with an entirely African-American cast and crew.
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• "Bloodshot," "Gretel & Hansel," "I Still Believe," "Arkansas."
