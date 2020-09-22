Now Streaming: Sherlock's little sister steps into the spotlight

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is “Enola Holmes” (2020, PG-13), the teenage sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), in the lively family-friendly mystery-adventure that sends the accomplished young woman in search of their missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter). Jack Thorne (“His Dark Materials”) adapts the first in a series of young adult novels by Nancy Springer, which means there may be sequels. (Netflix)
• Renée Zellweger earned her second Academy Award for playing Judy Garland in “Judy” (2019), which follows the legendary performer through a series of sold-out concerts in London in the twilight of her career. While battling substance abuse and fighting for custody of her daughters, she begins an affair with a young British man (Finn Witrock). (Amazon Prime and Hulu)
• A cult comic book is at the center of “Utopia: Season 1” (TV-MA), a conspiracy series that sends a motley squad of obsessive geeks on a mission to save the world with the help of the mysterious comic creator (Sasha Lane). Novelist Gillian Flynn develops and produces this twist-filled adaptation of the 2013 British series, which is relocated to Chicago. Though shooting was completed before COVID-19, the plot involves a pandemic burning through the country. John Cusack and Rainn Wilson costar. (Amazon Prime, Friday)
• The rousing British comedy “Misbehaviour” (2020, not rated) embraces the anarchy unleashed by feminist protesters (Keira Knightley and Jessie Buckley) at the 1970 Miss World pageant in London, while also acknowledging the struggle of Black contestants on the world stage. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keeley Hawes costar in the mix of farce and social commentary inspired by real-life events, with Greg Kinnear as Bob Hope. (cable on demand and video on demand)
• True stories: “Kiss the Ground” (2020, not rated) makes the case that replenishing the Earth’s soil will not only feed the planet but clean the water supply and combat climate change; Woody Harrelson narrates. (Netflix)
• The documentary “Resisterhood” (2020, not rated) showcases the inspiring stories of six diverse activists working to protect civil rights. (Amazon Prime)
• International pick: “Corpus Christi” (Poland, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) follows an ex-con (Bartosz Bielenia) who poses as a priest and undergoes a spiritual transformation while healing the wounds in a small parish in Poland. The Oscar-nominated drama features a powerful central performance and explores questions of faith, redemption, and forgiveness. (Criterion Channel)
• News: The streaming service Peacock, which offers free and subscriptions versions, is now available to stream on Roku.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• The science fiction drama “LX 2048” (2020, not rated) stars James D’Arcy as a man fighting to remain present in a culture choosing virtual reality. Delroy Lindo and Gina McKee costar.
• Two Hollywood documentaries debut: “Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story” (2020, not rated) narrated by Michelle Rodriguez, and “Jay Sebring ... Cutting to the Truth” (2020, not rated), about the celebrity hairstylist murdered with Sharon Tate by the Manson family.
NETFLIX
• The short documentary “A Love Song for Latasha” (2020, TV-PG) offers a poetic portrait of Latasha Harlins, whose violent death at age 15 was a catalyst for the 1992 L.A. riots.
• A stay-at-home dad (Allen Maldonado) goes in search of rare collector’s sports shoes to get out of debt in the comedy “Sneakerheads: Season 1” (not rated).
• True stories: The limited series “A Perfect Crime” (not rated, with subtitles) looks at the unsolved 1991 murder of politician Detlev Rohwedder amid Germany’s reunification, and legendary coaches share their philosophies in “The Playbook: Season 1” (not rated).
• Foodie fun: Tickle your appetite with “The Chef Show: Volume 4” (TV-MA) and a bonus episode of “The Great British Baking Show” (TV-MA).
AMAZON PRIME/HULU
• Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz are among the voice cast of the animated “The Addams Family” (2019, PG). (Amazon Prime and Hulu)
HULU
• Kim Catrall stars in the late-night soap opera “Filthy Rich: Season 1” (TV-14). Three episodes available, new episodes Tuesdays. You can also stream the new season of the Fox competition show “The Masked Singer” (TV-PG) and the spinoff “I Can See Your Voice: Season 1” (TV-PG).
• Two animated superhero shows collide in the direct-to-video animated feature “Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans” (2019, TV-PG).
HBO MAX/HBO NOW
• “The Invisible Man” (2020, R) with Elisabeth Moss reimagines the horror classic as a modern drama of domestic violence. Leigh Whannell writes and directs the acclaimed thriller. Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid costar. (All HBO platforms)
• Alex Gibney’s two-part documentary “Agents of Chaos” (TV-14) looks into Russian interference in the 2016 American elections. (All HBO platforms)
• “The Murders at White House Farm” (not rated) dramatizes a real-life murder mystery. Freddie Fox, Mark Addy and Stephen Graham star in the British limited series. New episodes each Thursday. (HBO Max)
OTHER STREAMS
• The beloved BBC miniseries version of “Pride and Prejudice” (1995, TV-PG) with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle has been remastered for its 25th anniversary. (BritBox)
• The new weekly series “The Amber Ruffin Show” (not rated) is a combination sketch comedy and new commentary show featuring the comedian and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer. (Peacock)
• A princess discovers that she has superpowers in the family friendly “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” (2020, TV-PG). (Disney Plus)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE.