Now Streaming: Oscar snubbed 'The Farewell'; you don't have to

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• The gentle indie comic-drama “The Farewell” (2019, PG, with subtitles) follows the story of a Chinese-American woman (Awkwafina) who can’t understand why her family won’t tell her Chinese grandmother she has cancer. Filmmaker Lulu Wang uses humor and culture clash to explore death, grieving and family relations. It was snubbed at the Oscars but won a Golden Globe and two Film Independent Spirit Awards. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
• “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (2019, G), a sequel to the Aardman Animation comedy, delivers hilarious visual gags and absurd humor as the farmyard animals help an adorable alien that crash lands in rural England. Netflix gives the all-ages comedy its U.S. debut on Friday.
• Zoë Kravitz takes the lead as a record store owner with a bumpy love life in “High Fidelity: Season 1” a remake/reworking of Nick Hornby’s novel and the 2000 movie adaptation that references pop music to navigate the difficulties of relationships. All 10 episodes streaming on Hulu.
• Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano star in “Escape at Dannemora” (2018, TV-MA), a limited series based on the true story of a notorious 2015 New York prison break. Ben Stiller directs the seven-episode drama that earned 12 Emmy nominations and won a Golden Globe for Arquette’s performance. Originally produced for Showtime, it’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
• Free pick: “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (2019, R) is a poetic and personal drama about family, legacy and our connections to our roots in the era of gentrification. It also offers a new perspective on the beauty of San Francisco. It won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival. Streaming on Kanopy, available through Yakima Valley Libraries.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in “Ford v Ferrari” (2019, PG-13), which retells the true story of the Ford Racing Team taking on the Italian champions at the 1966 Le Mans race. It won Oscars for film editing and sound editing. Also on DVD and at Redbox.
• Other Oscar winners available on VOD are best picture winner “Parasite” (South Korea, 2019, R, with subtitles), “Joker” (2019, R) with best actor Joaquin Phoenix, “Judy” (2019, PG-13) with best actress Renée Zellweger, and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (2019, R) with best supporting actor Brad Pitt.
NETFLIX
• The jittery, indie crime drama “Good Time” (2017, R) gives Robert Pattinson a deliciously mercenary role as a scuzzy small-time thief.
• “Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama” (2020) is an interactive animated comedy for kids based on the best-selling storybooks.
• Netflix took home Oscars for supporting actress Laura Dern in “Marriage Story” (2019, R) and for the Obamas-produced documentary “American Factory” (2019, TV-14).
HULU
• “Utopia Falls: Season 1” (2020) bills itself as “the first ever sci-fi hip-hop series.” It premieres Friday.
OTHER STREAMS
• The eighth and final season of “Homeland,” starring Claire Danes as a brilliant but bipolar CIA analyst, is on all Showtime platforms. New episodes every Sunday.
• Peter Sarsgaard, Kyle Gallner and David Strathairn star in “Interrogation: Season 1,” a “nonlinear” crime drama that can be viewed in any order. Ten episodes on CBS All Access.
NEW ON DISC
• “Ford v Ferrari,” “First Love,” “Roma (Criterion Collection).”
OSCAR WINNERS AT REDBOX
• “Parasite,” “Joker,” “Judy,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “Ford v Ferrar.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.