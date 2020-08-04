Now Streaming: Netflix's 'Immigration Nation' documents a broken system

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• The nonfiction limited series “Immigration Nation” (TV-MA) offers a detailed and dramatic portrait of America’s broken immigration system and the dehumanizing treatment of immigrants over six provocative episodes. The Trump administration gave filmmakers Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau unprecedented access and then tried to stop the series from being shown. (Netflix)
• The four-part docuseries “The Last Narc” (TV-MA) explores the 1985 kidnapping and murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, the most notorious murder in the history of the DEA, and finds troubling connections between the Mexican drug cartels and the CIA. (Amazon Prime Video)
• The animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 1” (not rated), created by “Rick and Morty” writer Mike McMahan, follows the misadventures of the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships. (CBS All Access, Thursday)
• Seth Rogen plays two roles in the comedy “An American Pickle” (2020, TV-14), about a Jewish immigrant from 1920 New York who awakens in 2020 after a freak accident in a pickle factory. (HBO Max)
• Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” (2019, PG-13), which takes on Nazi Germany and satirizes the cult of Hitler with a sense of childlike whimsy, won the Oscar for adapted screenplay. (HBO Max and all HBO platforms)
• “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (2019, PG-13) is a mix of modern road movie and rural rafting adventure starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson with newcomer Zack Gottsagen, who plays a runaway teenage boy with Down syndrome. (Prime Video and Hulu)
• “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019, PG) brings the animated kid series to the big screen for a family-friendly live-
action adventure starring Isabela Moner as the intrepid teen explorer on a mission to save her parents (Eva Longoria and Michael Peña). (Prime Video and Hulu)
• Classic pick: Burt Lancaster plays real-life convict Robert Stroud in “Birdman of Alcatraz” (1962), a smart, nuanced drama about a career criminal who turned himself into an internationally recognized authority on birds and their diseases while in solitary confinement. It earned four Oscar nominations. (Amazon Prime Video)
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
With theaters shuttered across the country for four months now, more movies than ever are debuting direct to VOD. Here are a few highlights from this week’s debuts:
• Acclaimed Colombian filmmaker Ciro Guerra directs the Euro-American historical allegory “Waiting for the Barbarians” (2020, not rated) starring Mark Rylance as an ineffectual magistrate and Johnny Depp as a brutal, bigoted military colonel in an unnamed colonial outpost. It comes to VOD from a robust film festival rotation.
• A twist on the contagion thriller, the surreal “She Dies Tomorrow” (2020, R) looks at what happens when people wake up knowing they are going to die in a day. Filmmaker Amy Seimitz directs Kate Lyn Sheil and Jane Adams.
• David Ayer directs Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto and George Lopez in the brutal Los Angeles crime thriller “The Tax Collector” (2020, not rated).
• On the lighter side is “Made in Italy” (2019, R) a comic drama starring Liam Neeson and Micheal Richardson as a father and son reconnecting in Tuscany.
• Coming to Premium VOD is a new version of “The Secret Garden” (2020, PG), adapted from the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett about an orphaned girl who finds a magical garden hidden in her uncle’s estate. Colin Firth and Julie Walters star, with Dixie Egerickx as the young girl.
NETFLIX
• “Pick of the Litter” (2018, not rated) is a warm and fuzzy documentary that follows five puppies training to become guide dogs for the blind.
• “Connected: Season 1” (TV-14) combines science, history and nature to see how seemingly unrelated events and phenomenon are connected.
• The kid-friendly animated fantasy “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia” (TV-Y7) concludes Guillermo del Toro’s “Tales of Arcadia” trilogy.
HBO/HBO MAX
• Matthias Schoenaerts is a violent convict whose life is turned around when he trains a wild horse in an experimental rehabilitation program in “The Mustang” (2019, R). (All HBO platforms)
• True stories: “The Swamp” (2020, TV-14) digs into the inner workings of Washington politics during the Trump administration. (All HBO platforms)
OTHER STREAMS
• The British crime comedy “Hitmen: Season 1” (not rated) stars comedians Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as misfit best friends who happen to kill people for a living. (Peacock)
• The documentary “Howard” (2018, not rated) is a portrait of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman. (Disney Plus)
