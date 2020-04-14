Now Streaming: 'Mrs. America' dramatizes '70s ERA fight

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• Cate Blanchett is conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly and Rose Byrne is feminist icon Gloria Steinem in “Mrs. America” (2020, TV-MA), a limited series centered on the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. Created by Dahvi Waller (a veteran of “Mad Men” and “Desperate Housewives) and co-
produced by Anna Bolden and Ryan Fleck (who also direct four episodes), this sprawling show packs a lot of history into 10 episodes. Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson and Tracey Ullman co-star. Three episodes are now available on Hulu, with new episodes each Wednesday.
• Titus Welliver is back Friday as LAPD Homicide Detective Harry Bosch in “Bosch: Season 6” (TV-MA), the terrific crime drama adapted by author Michael Connelly from his series of novels with producer Eric Overmeyer. It is now the longest-running original series on Amazon Prime Video — and one of its most popular — and is set to end next year with the seventh season. Ten episodes on Amazon Prime Video.
• A group of teenagers hunt for lost gold in the young adult series “Outer Banks: Season 1” (not rated), a mix of adventure, thriller and teen melodrama featuring shipwrecks and a haunted house, all set in the Barrier Islands of North Carolina. Ten episodes streaming on Netflix.
• Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson go stir-crazy during their three-month stint manning “The Lighthouse” (2019, R) off the stormy Atlantic coast in the stylized, somewhat hallucinatory second feature from director Robert Eggers. It earned an Oscar nomination for its unsettling cinematography. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
• “Sergio” (2020, R) tells the story of Sérgio Vieira de Mello (played by Wagner Maura), the U.N. diplomat who devoted his life to humanitarian efforts and was killed in a terrorist attack in Iran in 2003. Ana de Armas, Garret Dillahunt and Bradley Whitford co-star. Streaming on Netflix starting Friday.
• Free pick: “Mr. Holmes” (2015, PG) stars Ian McKellen as the iconic detective in retirement at age 93, trying to recall his fateful final case while tending his bees and facing his greatest challenge ever: old age and memory loss. Available on both Kanopy and Hoopla, free streaming services available through most library systems.
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• Guy Ritchie’s British gangster comedy “The Gentlemen” (2020, R) stars Matthew McConaughey as an American crime boss in London under attack as he plans his retirement. Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery co-star.
• Available direct to VOD is the family drama “Abe” (2020, not rated), which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, and the crime drama “The Quarry” (2020, not rated) with Michael Shannon and Shea Whigham.
NETFLIX
• Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in “#blackAF: Season 1” (not rated), a family comedy series inspired by Barris’ real life. The series starts streaming Friday.
• The documentary limited series “The Innocence Files” (2020, not rated) focuses on eight cases undertaken by The Innocence Project, which takes on the plight of people who may have been wrongly convicted.
• “Code 8” (2019, TV-MA) is a superhero drama in a world where powers are a curse starring Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell, who have both played superheroes on the small screen.
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
• High school cliques collide Friday in “Selah and the Spades” (2019, R), set at an exclusive boarding school.
HULU
• You can now stream the series debut of the ABC romantic comedy “Baker and the Beauty” and the season debut of the FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2” (TV-MA).
HBO NOW
• “Run: Season 1” (TV-MA) with Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson is a romantic adventure set at a breakneck pace. New episodes each Sunday.
OTHER STREAMS
• Meryl Streep narrates the animated short film “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” (2020, TV-G). Streaming on Apple TV Plus.
NEW ON DISC/REDBOX
• “Mercy,” “Underwater,” “Green Rush.”
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com.