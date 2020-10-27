Now Streaming: Mando and Baby Yoda return in space Western

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on video on demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
• The second season of “The Mandalorian” (TV-PG), the first live-action TV spinoff of the “Star Wars” universe and Emmy-winning breakout hit of Disney Plus, starts rolling out new adventures of the intergalactic bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and his adopted sidekick, the Child (known as Baby Yoda by fans). The first season of the big-budget series became a sensation with its modern spin on classic Westerns and other movie genre. The second season is being kept under wraps until its debut. New episodes each Friday. (Disney Plus, Friday)
• “Truth Seekers: Season 1” (TV-14), co-created by buddies Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, combines comedy and creepy horror as it follows a group of amateur paranormal investigators led by a lonely widower (Frost) investigating ghost sightings across the UK and recording their adventures. Samson Kayo and Emma D’Arcy round out the team, and Malcolm McDowell and Pegg co-star. (Amazon Prime, Friday)
• The limited series “The Undoing” (TV-MA) reunites “Big Little Lies” star Nicole Kidman and writer/creator David E. Kelley in an adaptation of the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel “You Should Have Known,” about a wealthy couple whose life unravels when the cheating husband (Hugh Grant) is accused of murder. Matilda De Angelis, Edgar Ramírez, and Donald Sutherland co-star in the six-part series directed by Susanne Bier. New episodes each Sunday. (All HBO platforms)
• The lively, witty new adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” (2020, PG) stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the society Queen Bee who learns humility and compassion as she tries to engineer romances around her. Director Autumn de Wilde fills the film with vivid characters, nuanced performances, and a mix of period detail and modern flair. It’s a delight. Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, and Bill Nighy co-star. (All HBO platforms)
• Claire Danes returns as the brilliant but troubled bipolar CIA operative in the eighth and final season of the Showtime espionage thriller “Homeland” (TV-MA). It’s now streaming on Hulu.
• The third season of “Star Trek: Discovery” (TV-14) opens with the crew having traveled 930 miles into future, where the Federation has been beaten down by a galaxywide disaster. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham and David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker. New episodes each Thursday. (CBS All Access)
PAY PER VIEW/ VIDEO ON DEMAND
• “The Craft: Legacy” (2020, PG-13), a sequel to the cult 1996 film, follows a group of high school students that form a coven of witches.
NETFLIX
• “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” (2020, not rated) is a sketch comedy special featuring the comedian who became famous for her ingenious Donald Trump lip-synching videos.
• Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey are singles who spend the holidays together in the romantic comedy “Holidate” (2020, not rated).
• Streaming TV: The seventh and final season of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (TV-14) brings the inventive and epic Marvel Comics series to a conclusion with a time-traveling odyssey.
HULU
• True stories: The five-part series “City So Real” (TV-14) is filmmaker Steve James’ multifaceted portrait of modern Chicago.
HBO MAX/HBO NOW
• The documentary “The Soul of America” (2020, TV-14) puts today’s polarized culture in the context of our past. (All HBO platforms)
OTHER STREAMS
• Episodes of the new seasons of “This Is Us” (TV-14) and the sitcom “Superstore” (TV-14) stream a day after their network debuts. (Hulu and Peacock)
• The documentary “Citizen Bio” (2020, TV-MA) digs into the underground world of biohacking. (All Showtime platforms)
• The witty British crime drama “New Tricks: Seasons 1-6” (2003-2009, TV-14) stars Amanda Redman as the commander of a team of retired detectives who re-examine unsolved crimes. (Britbox)
• Eccentric teams of detectives investigate challenging cases in the French mystery series “Perfect Murders” (France, TV-14, with subtitles). New episodes arrive Tuesdays. (MHz)
• Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at streamondemandathome.com and in Thursday’s SCENE section.